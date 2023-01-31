Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes to ‘go win it now’ after AFC Championship

Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes to go and win the Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The pair of QBs entered Sunday’s AFC Championship game with everything on the line – a place in the Super Bowl and bragging rights.

Until the weekend, Patrick Mahomes had not beaten Joe Burrow in his career with three straight losses to the Bengals since January 2022.

Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion as Harrison Butker’s field goal with just seconds to play sealed a 23-20 victory.

As the two embraced postgame, Mahomes wished for even more battles in the future like Sunday’s classic.

“Many more, dog, many more. Hell of a game. You have a hell of a career dog.”

“You too, brother,” Burrow replied. “Go win it now.”



Could Mahomes and Burrow form a new Brady vs Manning rivalry?

In the record books so far, Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 down to Joe Burrow – two games have been AFC Championships with one win and loss each.

Burrow is 2-0 up in the regular season matchup, but can Mahomes get the job done and secure a second Lombardi Trophy?

If you take away their rookie seasons, Burrow and Mahomes have made the AFC Championship game every year of their respective careers.

Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning is widely regarded by NFL fans as the sport’s greatest rivalry ever, but the duo out of Kansas City and Cincinnati are coming for the crown.

