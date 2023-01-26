Joe Burrow will look to take his record against Patrick Mahomes to 4-0 this weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the AFC Championship game.

After beating Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, Joe Burrow ensured the Cincinnati Bengals’ place in the AFC Championship game for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Across Burrow’s career, he has matched up with Patrick Mahomes three times and is undefeated, including in last year’s AFC Championship game.

If you take away their rookie seasons, Burrow and Mahomes have made the AFC Championship game every year of their respective careers and are widely regarded as the NFL’s two best quarterbacks.

#Bengals players are openly calling the #Chiefs Arrowhead stadium, "Burrowhead" because of Joe Burrow's dominance over Patrick Mahomes 📝 Burrow is 3-0 in his career vs Mahomes pic.twitter.com/JiBvoyjSy9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2023

Joe Burrow leads 3-0, undefeated in games vs Patrick Mahomes

The former LSU star is undefeated in his career against the Super Bowl LIV champion and MVP, who is also favored to win a second league MVP award this year.

First meeting: Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2 January 2022

Evan McPherson’s field goal won a dramatic week 17 clash against Kansas City, marking the first career meeting between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes in Cincinnati.

Burrow completed 30/39 passes for 446 yards and threw four passing TDs, whilst Mahomes completed 26/35 passes for 259 yards and two passing TDs.

With the victory, the Bengals secured the AFC North title with a 10-7 record ahead of the 9-7 Pittsburgh Steelers and 8-9 Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Second meeting: Kansas City Chiefs 24-27 Cincinnati Bengals, 30 January 2022

The second Burrow vs Mahomes showdown came in none other than the 2022 AFC Championship game as the Bengals came out on top as 27-24 winners on the road against Kansas City.

Mahomes threw two interceptions as well as completing 26/39 passes for 275 yards and three TDs, whilst Burrow threw one interception and completed 23/28 passes for 250 yards and two TDs.

As the two shook hands and embraced after the game, Mahomes told a sophomore Burrow: “Go win it all.”

Third meeting: Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 Kansas City Chiefs, 4 December 2022

Joe Burrow and the @Bengals win their third straight against the Chiefs. #KCvsCIN pic.twitter.com/WQXwfkfLuf — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022

In December last year, Joe Burrow made it 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with another 27-24 victory at home in Cincinnati.

Burrow completed 25/31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs, as Mahomes went for 16/27, 223 yards and two TDs – one passing and one rushing.

The Bengals entered the fourth quarter with a 24-17 deficit and completely shut out the Chiefs whilst scoring one TD and a field goal to seal a famous victory at the Paul Brown Stadium.

