Jets Coach Robert Saleh Fires Back At Comments From Sean Payton

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Denver Broncos had high expectations last season after the acquisition of Russell Wilson. But under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team fell flat, finishing with a 5-12 record and a -72 point differential. Hackett was let go before the conclusion of the season, and the team has brought in Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton to try and right the ship.

Sean Payton Has Plenty To Say About Hackett, Jets

Payton certainly brings the pedigree to the job. He took a year off in 2022 after spending 15 seasons as the head of the New Orleans Saints, where he was wildly successful. His teams posted a regular season record of 152-89 (.631), qualifying for the postseason nine times and winning the Super Bowl back in 2009.

So there is reason for excitement in Denver, as Payton will do his best to help Russell Wilson recapture the skill that made him one of the game’s elite quarterbacks while playing in Seattle.

But Payton is in the media spotlight on Thursday after some comments he made early on in training camp. He called out Hackett and how the Broncos operated last off-season:

It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed. And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.

Broncos Will Meet Jets In Week 5

It didn’t stop there for Sean Payton. He compared last year’s Broncos to this year’s New York Jets, saying that they are the team that has done the off-season parading, and that he can see a failure brewing for them:

We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. ‘Hard Knocks,’ all of it. I can see it coming.

It feels like something of an unnecessary shot at a current team and how they operate. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Payton’s comments in a post-practice press conference on Thursday, and he pointed to the Week 5 matchup between Denver and New York that both teams will most certainly have circled on their calendars.

If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t popping. So hate away. Obviously we’re doing something right if you’ve gotta talk about us when we don’t play you until Week 5.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top