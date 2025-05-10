The Edmonton Oilers take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of their NHL playoff against the Vegas Golden Knights and you can find out how to watch the game below.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Preview

It has been an electric start to this NHL play-off quarter final for the Edmonton Oilers, as they have taken a 2-0 lead from the opening two matches against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canadian franchise kicked off the series with a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights away from home, scoring four unanswered goals to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Then in the second encounter, the Oilers returned to their home rink and clinched a 5-4 victory over their opponents, with Leon Draisaitl scoring the winner in overtime.

Kris Knoblauch’s men are on a superb run of form, winning each of their last six matches and are on track to end a 34-year wait for their sixth Stanley Cup.

As for the Vegas Golden Knights, losing the next match and going 3-0 down in the overall series would be nothing short of a disaster as they look to win their second Stanley Cup.

They are one of the most interesting teams in the NHL as they only began their existence in 2016 and entered the NHL for the first time in 2017 – winning the Stanley Cup within five seasons.

Since entering the league in 2017/18, the Golden Knights have been in the playoffs every year bar one, losing in the Stanley Cup final in their first year and not qualifying in 2022.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 2 Highlights

How To Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights

TV Channel

Given the nationwide popularity of both these sides, many NHL fans will be hoping to watch the match and you can do so through TNT, truTV or MAX.

All three of these broadcasters are under the Warner Bros umbrella and each channel will be showing the match – with the first puck set to be dropped at 9 p.m. ET.

For those in Canada, you will also be able to watch the match via a trio of channels, as CBC, SN and TVAS are all broadcasting the playoff clash between the Oilers and Golden Knights.

Live Stream

NHL fans can also view this series on Sling TV, which is quickly becoming one of the most popular live streaming organizations for sports across the United States.

To use the streaming service all you need is a valid subscription and a benefit to SlingTV is the fact you do not need to join a long-term contract.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Full Information

⚾ Match: Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕛 First Pitch : 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET 🏆 Competition: NHL Playoff Quarter-Finals (Game 3)

NHL Playoff Quarter-Finals (Game 3) 📺 TV/ Live Stream: TNT/truTV/Max in U.S. or CBC/SN/TVAS in Canada

TNT/truTV/Max in U.S. or CBC/SN/TVAS in Canada 🏟 Venue: Rogers Place Center (Edmonton, AB)

Rogers Place Center (Edmonton, AB) 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Edmonton Oilers (+1114) | Vegas Golden Knights (+175)