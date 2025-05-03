The Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche in the final NHL playoff meeting, as the series is tied at 3-3 and you can find out how to watch the match on TV or live stream below.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

It’s going right to the wire in the opening playoff series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, as the two NHL franchises are level at 3-3 after six matches.

Colorado kicked off the series with a 5-1 over Dallas on away soil before losing the next two matches in overtime, giving Dallas a 2-1 lead going into the fourth match.

The fourth match went to Colorado in a 4-0 shut-out, then the fifth encounter saw Dallas inflict a 6-2 thrashing over their opponents to leave them one win away from progressing.

However, Colorado managed to win 7-4 on their home turf and bring the series level at 3-3, meaning the tie will go the seventh match for an eventual winner.

A Stanley Cup victory would be a major triumph for both franchises, as Colorado have not won the trophy since 2000/01 and Dallas have not lifted the silverware since 1998/99,

WATCH: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Game 6 Highlights

How To Watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche:

TV Channel

This pivotal NHL playoff encounter will be highly-anticipated by ice hockey fans across the nation and will be available to watch on ABC or ESPN.

Those in Canada will be able to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche on Sportsnet or TVA Sports and the match is set to begin at 8 p.m. (ET) and will take place at the American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX).

Live Stream

NHL fans can also view Game 7 of this playoff series on FuboTV or Sling TV, which can be a more convenient option for those on the move or away from their TV screens.

All that is needed is a valid subscription to either streaming service and a selected mobile device including a phone, tablet, laptop or gaming console.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: : Full Information

⚾ Match: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche 📅 Date: Saturday May 3 2025

Saturday May 3 2025 🕛 First Pitch : 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏆 Competition: NHL Round One Playoff

NHL Round One Playoff 📺 TV/ Live Stream: ABC / ESPN (USA) or Sportsnet / TVA Sports (Canada)

ABC / ESPN (USA) or Sportsnet / TVA Sports (Canada) 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Dallas Stars (+150) | Colorado Avalanche (-180)