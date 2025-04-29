Canelo vs William Scull is finally upon us as the undisputed world super-middleweight title showdown takes center-stage on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out our guide showing which TV channel the fight will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

All four recognised world title belts, plus the Ring Magazine strap, are on the line for this highly-anticipated 168-pound undisputed showdown.

But where can fans in the US watch the fight if they can’t attend in person? SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs Scull fight.

How To Watch Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs William Scull In The US

Canelo vs Scull TV Channel

When it comes to watching the Canelo vs William Scull fight and rest of the undercard, boxing fans are able to tune in through DAZN.

DAZN PPV is the only TV channel airing the entire Canelo vs Scull card from The Venue Riyadh Season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The broadcast will begin at around 7pm (EST), with main event ringwalks scheduled for approximately 10pm (EST).

Given that the fight is headlining a huge pay-per-view event, fans will have to pay the $59.99 fee on top of their existing subscription to watch the Canelo vs Scull fight.

That being said, DAZN are also offering a special ‘DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle’ for just $90. Purchasing this bundle offer also includes the blockbuster Times Square event the night before, which has the likes of Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney all in action.

Canelo vs William Scull Live Stream

With the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs William Scull bout being on DAZN PPV, this means boxing fans can access a live stream online too.

The easiest way to watch Canelo’s next fight against the undefeated Cuban on the go, plus the rest of the undercard in Riyadh, is via your DAZN app.

If you have paid the pay-per-view price on your DAZN account, you can access the stream on your mobile or any device on the go, out and about.

Simply download the DAZN app on your mobile, sign in to your existing DAZN account, and watch the fight from there.

You can only watch the pay-per-view on one device at a time, so won’t be able to stream the fight on various devices in the same account.

Note: A DAZN subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch The Canelo vs Scull Fight In Other Countries

In order to watch this super-fight from the Saudi Arabian desert on Saturday night in other territories around the world, DAZN has got you covered.

For example, UK fight fans will have to pay the £21.99 price to watch the Lopez vs Barboza card. This is the same for anyone wanting to watch in Europe, with a price of €21.99.

However, the ‘DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle’ costs just £34.99 for UK boxing fans and €34.99 in Europe, which of course also includes the historic Ring Magazine Times Square card the night prior on Friday.

The pay-per-view price will differ from country to country, but DAZN PPV is the place to be when it comes to watching the Canelo vs William Scull fight anywhere outside of the US.

Canelo vs William Scull: Fight Info & TV Channel

🥊 Fight: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs William Scull

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs William Scull 📊 Records: Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KO’s) | Scull (23-0, 9 KO’s)

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KO’s) | Scull (23-0, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM BST

Approx. 10:30PM BST 🏆 Titles: WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA & Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA & Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: The Venue Riyadh Season | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Venue Riyadh Season | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -3300 | Scull +1400

Canelo vs Scull Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Canelo vs William Scull fight, they range in price. The Venue Riyadh Season, also known as the ANB Arena, has a rough capacity of 6,000 seats.

Tickets are available to purchase through webook.com, with prices ranging from low to high. On the surface it seems general admission (GA) tickets costs as little as $21, with some other GA tickets costing around $44.

The Platinum tickets are a little more expensive for fight fans wanting to attend Canelo vs Scull in person in Saudi. They are priced at around $170.

In short, the closer fans are to the ring, the more expensive the ticket will be.

Canelo vs William Scull Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs William Scull Super-Middleweight 12 Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian Cruiserweight 12 Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba Heavyweight 10 Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace 2 Super-Middleweight 10 Brayan Leon vs Aaron Rocha Guerrero Light-Heavyweight ? Marco Verde vs Michel Galvan Polina Middleweight ?

Canelo vs Scull: Tale of the Tape

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Nationality Mexican Age 35 Height 5’7.5″ Reach 70.5″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 66 Record 62-2-2 (39 KO’s)

William Scull Nationality Cuban Age 32 Height 5’11.5″ Reach 73″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 23 Record 23-0 (9 KO’s)

Canelo vs William Scull Prediction

On what is his Saudi Arabian debut, this fight is tailor made for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to win, and to win well.

Yes, William Scull is the IBF champion and is an undefeated fighter, but he resume is very slim when you compare it to the great Mexican.

The wide boxing sportsbooks odds also indicates how one sided this match-up could be, with ‘Canelo’ fully expected to win with relative ease.

The 35-year-old hasn’t won by knockout since way back in 2021 when he stopped Caleb Plant. Expect that to change on Saturday night, with the four-weight world champion breaking the Cuban down before stopping him in the second half of the contest.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to WIN via Knockout in Rounds 7-12