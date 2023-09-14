In Week 1, the Giants were absolutely dominated by the Dallas Cowboys. They were shutout on 40-0 on their home field and the season couldn’t have started any worse. Luckily, New York has a real chance to get their first win of the season this Sunday.

For their Week 2 matchup, the Giants are on the road vs. Cardinals. It’s a winnable game on paper, but the Giants could be without their best offensive lineman. Andrew Thomas did not practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. After practice yesterday, Head coach Brian Daboll said the 24-year-old is listed as day-to-day.

The Cardinals’ defense had six sacks in Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders

Two important injuries to watch:

— #Giants LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) did not participate in practice.

— #Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (knee) did not participate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2023



Against the Cowboys in Week 1, the Giants’ offensive line let up seven sacks. Andrew Thomas hurt his hamstring in the first quarter but adrenaline allowed him to play through it. He did what he could, but the offensive line was no match for Dallas’ defense. On Wednesday, Andrew Thomas was held out of practice by the Giants.

If Thomas is unavailable, the Giants have Matt Peart listed as their swing tackle. However, he underwent an MRI on Monday and was limited in practice with an elbow injury. If Thomas and Peart are out, the Giants’ next-best option is Josh Ezeudu. He was a third-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Fighting through it & adrenaline” Andrew Thomas on playing through injury pic.twitter.com/Z9kyWZQT5D — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 13, 2023



After the Giants game got out of hand in the second half, the team decided to pull Andrew Thomas for the fourth quarter. When Thomas came out at LT, Josh Ezeudu was his replacement. The Giants have been know to cross-train their lineman under Brian Daboll’s coaching staff. They want to be prepared for Thomas not being available to play.

Speaking with the media yesterday, Thomas said his hamstring does feel better from the initial injury. However, he could be more of a game-time decision for Sunday. While the Giants won’t overlook the Cardinals, they have a short week after this Sunday. New York is on the road in Week 3 for Thursday Night Football vs. the 49ers. The Giants need Andrew Thomas healthy for that matchup vs. the 49ers.