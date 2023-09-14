NFL

The Giants’ offensive line could be in rough shape on Sunday if All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) doesn’t play

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
Andrew Thomas Giants pic

In Week 1, the Giants were absolutely dominated by the Dallas Cowboys. They were shutout on 40-0 on their home field and the season couldn’t have started any worse. Luckily, New York has a real chance to get their first win of the season this Sunday. 

For their Week 2 matchup, the Giants are on the road vs. Cardinals. It’s a winnable game on paper, but the Giants could be without their best offensive lineman. Andrew Thomas did not practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. After practice yesterday, Head coach Brian Daboll said the 24-year-old is listed as day-to-day.

The Cardinals’ defense had six sacks in Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders


Against the Cowboys in Week 1, the Giants’ offensive line let up seven sacks. Andrew Thomas hurt his hamstring in the first quarter but adrenaline allowed him to play through it. He did what he could, but the offensive line was no match for Dallas’ defense. On Wednesday, Andrew Thomas was held out of practice by the Giants.

If Thomas is unavailable, the Giants have Matt Peart listed as their swing tackle. However, he underwent an MRI on Monday and was limited in practice with an elbow injury. If Thomas and Peart are out, the Giants’ next-best option is Josh Ezeudu. He was a third-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL draft.


After the Giants game got out of hand in the second half, the team decided to pull Andrew Thomas for the fourth quarter. When Thomas came out at LT, Josh Ezeudu was his replacement. The Giants have been know to cross-train their lineman under Brian Daboll’s coaching staff. They want to be prepared for Thomas not being available to play.

Speaking with the media yesterday, Thomas said his hamstring does feel better from the initial injury. However, he could be more of a game-time decision for Sunday. While the Giants won’t overlook the Cardinals, they have a short week after this Sunday. New York is on the road in Week 3 for Thursday Night Football vs. the 49ers. The Giants need Andrew Thomas healthy for that matchup vs. the 49ers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL

LATEST The Giants’ offensive line could be in rough shape on Sunday if All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) doesn’t play

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39s
USATSI 21393042 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  36min

AFC East division rivals New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here…

Joey Bosa Chargers pic
NFL
After not practicing on Wednesday, it’s unclear whether the Chargers’ Joey Bosa will be available for Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  51min

In Week 1, the Chargers’ defense could not match the play of their offense. Justin Herbert and his teammates were able to put up points on nearly every drive they…

USATSI 21393037 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 67% Pick Eagles Spread
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
NFL
NFL Week 2 Free Money Betting Offers To Wager On Games With $8,750 Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  21h
Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Offers
NFL
NFL Betting Sites With Crypto Deposits For Thursday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2023
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thursday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2023
Arrow to top