BetOnline Giants vs 49ers Betting Offer: $1000 Thursday Night Football Free Bet

Andy Newton
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Connecticut

Take advantage of the BetOnline Giants vs 49ers betting offer today as the NFL Thursday night football is back. There is up to $1000 in NFL free bets to claim with their 50% deposit bonus, plus you can also use BetOnline to wager in ANY US State – banned or not.

How To Claim The Giants vs 49ers Betting Offer With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Giants vs 49ers bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Giants vs 49ers Free Bet

BetOnline Giants vs 49ers Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one best and easiest around to claim – giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on tonight’s Thursday night football between the Giants and 49ers.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

This is fine too – as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Sign-Up With BetOnline For Giants vs 49ers Betting?

BetOnline is a well-established US sportsbook that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now.

There are many NFL markets to hunt out so are a great choice to bet on the new 2023 season from ANY state in the entire US – including tonight’s NFL week 3 opener on Thursday night football between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline offer a lucrative welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for big game today between the Giants and 49ers.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL betting lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the Week 3 action.

49ers The New Super Bowl LVIII Favorites

Today’s game should be a thriller too, with the 49ers the new Super Bowl LVIII favorites after winning their opening two matches. The sides have met 42 times and it’s a tie in the series at 21 wins each, while despite being the red-hot favorites in the moneyline betting, the 49ers have lost 3 of their last 4 home games vs the Giants.

You can get the best Giants vs 49ers picks and predictions here.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets on today’s Giants vs 49ers.

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +460 betonline ag

San Francisco 49ers

 -600 betonline ag

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Andy Newton

Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm.
Andy Newton

