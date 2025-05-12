Boxing

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For British Heavyweight Rematch

Paul Kelly
Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Boxing
Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Boxing

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen headlines Matchroom Boxing’s show in London this weekend in what is a compelling heavyweight rematch. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight dust-up.

The first fight was marred in controversy on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard with many people feeling Allen was robbed, hence why the rematch has been made.

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to Fisher vs Allen 2.

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 Preview

All eyes are on the Copper Box Arena in London this weekend, with a compelling heavyweight rematch taking center-stage on UK shores for boxing fans to feast on.

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen are set to have their second dance, following their competitive first fight back in December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard.

‘The Romford Bull’ was awarded the victory after 10 competitive rounds on the judges’ scorecards, despite being knocked down by the ‘White Rhino’ in the fifth round of the contest.

Many people felt Allen was hard done by and deserved to have his hand raised, but it wasn’t to be on the night.

Now, just six months on from their first bout, the pair of British heavyweights are set to do battle once again. Who will get their hand raised this time? We’ll soon find out!

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Rematch Prediction

Despite being the favorite with boxing sportsbooks, we feel that the Fisher vs Allen rematch this weekend could result in a win for the ‘White Rhino’.

After knocking Fisher down in Round 5 of their first fight in December, Allen didn’t quite have the gas tank or fitness to take advantage of the ‘Romford Bull’ while he was wobbling and on unsteady legs.

Not only that, but Allen will know deep down that he can beat Fisher now. He will be fitter, stronger and full of more self belief that he has what it takes to defeat the popular Romford man.

That being said, Fisher is a big puncher and has proved that he has what it takes to switch his opponents lights out.

Expect another highly competitive fight, with Allen eventually getting to Fisher before forcing the stoppage this time around in the second half of the fight.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Dave Allen to WIN via Knockout in Rounds 6-10

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Rematch: Fight Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2
  • 📊 Records: Fisher (13-0, 11 KO’s) | Allen (23-7-2, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 2:00pm ET
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Copper Box Arena | London, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Fisher -275 | Allen +220

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen fight, they range in price. The Copper Box Arena in London, England has a rough capacity of 6,500 seats for boxing events.

Tickets are available to purchase through ticketmaster.co.uk, with prices ranging from low to high. On the surface it seems the cheapest tickets are priced at $62 (£47), with the most expensive tickets the ringside ones that are priced at $225 (£171).

There are of course plenty of other ticket prices depending on the location of the seats inside the Copper Box. There are also $158 (£120) tickets on the floor, with $145 (£110) for certain upper-level seats. The tickets that range from $79-132 (£60-100) are officially sold out.

In short, the closer fans are to the ring, the more expensive the ticket will be. There aren’t many tickets left with UK boxing fans taking over the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night!

What Time Is Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 At?

The fight is set to get underway at approximately 10.00pm UK time.

This means that US fight fans will be able to tune in to DAZN and watch the Fisher vs Allen rematch on Saturday afternoon.

With a 10pm (BST) ring-walk, this means that it will be a 2pm (ET) start for fight fans in America.

The undercard action is set to get underway at 11am ET (7pm BST).

Fisher vs Allen 2 Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 Heavyweight 10
Kieran Conway vs Gerome Warburton Middleweight 12
George Liddard vs Aaron Sutton Middleweight 10
Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani Middleweight 10
John Hedges vs Nathan Quarless Cruiserweight 10
Shannon Ryan vs Fara El Bousairi Super-Flyweight 8
Taylor Bevans vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro Super-Middleweight 6
Leli Buttigieg vs Novak Radulovic Middleweight 6

Fisher vs Allen 2: Tale of the Tape

Johnny Fisher
Nationality English
Age 26
Height 6’4″
Reach 80″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 13
Record 13-0 (11 KO’s)
Dave Allen
Nationality English
Age 33
Height 6’3″
Reach 75″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 32
Record 23-7-2 (18 KO’s)

Fisher vs Allen Full Fight Highlights

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
