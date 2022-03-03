Fabian Ruiz keeping Napoli dream alive

Fabian Ruiz is playing a key role in helping Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in decades.

Napoli and Fabian Ruiz are unlikely to throw the towel so prematurely. The Italian outfit are chasing what initially seemed an unlikely proposition.

Napoli’s season continues with great enthusiasm. The start was a dream, then came a dark period, heavily affected by injuries, but now a glimmer of sunshine seems to have returned to the foot of Vesuvius.

On Sunday at the Olimpico against Lazio a very important victory came, which means three points and first place in the standings (on equal points with Milan). The undisputed star of that evening was Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish midfielder did not play a great game, far from it. He was probably among the worst on the field, with many errors and a not incredible contribution to the match. But in the 94th minute he became the extra man on the pitch from being a man down, with a great left footed shot he put what was the winning goal in the corner.

This was a beautiful goal and a moment that proved to be Ruiz’s way of making up for an average display throughout the game.

Fabian Ruiz at the center

Way back in 2013, former Roma manager, Rudi Garcia said that they had put the church back in the center of the village. This time around, Luicao Spalletti gets to say this as Napoli are in the running for their first Scudetto in decades.

Fabian Ruiz is at the center of everything.

The Spanish midfielder is experiencing his best season since signing for Napoli in 2018. In his first season at the club, he scored five league goals. But today, his numbers have improved a lot. He’s the team’s main weapon.

If we look at statistics, Fabian Ruiz is the best finisher from outside the box in the entire league.

While Napoli and the Neapolitans can afford a smile at his performances, Fabian Ruiz might not be around for long. The former Betis man’s contract expires next year. He dreams of returning to his homeland.

However, he is also in love with the city which he calls his second home.

Ancelotti, his first manager in Italy, wants Fabian Ruiz back in Spain.

An extension for a vital member

Napoli president, Aurelio Di Laurentiis is eager to make the playmaker stick around and might even be willing to offer him a nice annual salary. At the moment, Ruiz is making only 1.5 million euros a year which is not good enough for a player of his quality.

For now, the contract extension discussion is in the back burner as Napoli look to make history. However, once the season ends, Fabian Ruiz will have some serious decisions to make.