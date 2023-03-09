Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Lauren has spoken exclusively to Sports Lens this week discussing the Gunners’ position at the top of the Premier League table, how Mikel Arteta’s side can deal with the pressure and his outlook on their Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon.



Q: Is this Arsenal side the best we have seen since the Invincibles?

L: “Since 2005, Arsenal have always had good squads. I remember the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Mikel Arteta – these players were all in really good teams.

We came very close to winning the Champions League in 2006, but we didn’t perform well and lost to Barcelona.

“We will have to wait until the end of the season to see where this team ranks, but they absolutely need to win the Premier League before they can be considered the best team since 2004.

“I’m never a huge fan of comparing different generations, I believe it is a sign of weakness. This team and this current generation have been performing very well since the start of the season.”

Q: Can Arsenal hold off Man City and win the Premier League?

L: “I always believe in positive thinking and I think this team has been absolutely brilliant since the beginning of the season.

“I was very concerned about this team and how they would cope mentally. When you get to this stage of the season, this period brings pressure and anxiety. If this team is capable of managing that pressure and that anxiety, I think that they have a great chance of winning the league.

“They have proved that in the last couple of games – especially against Bournemouth. To bounce back from two goals down when you’re at the top and under pressure is not easy to do.

This team has shown maturity and how to control the emotional parts of the game, that was what was brilliant in the Bournemouth game.”

Q. What is your prediction for the game this evening against Sporting Lisbon?

L: “They just need to keep this momentum, because some people have suggested prioritising the Premier League instead of going for Europe.

“If you don’t focus on just simply winning the next game, you can find yourself out of Europe or out of the title race so easily.

“They have to try to win the Europa League this season, even though there are some really good teams left in the competition – the likes of Manchester United and Sevilla.

“I believe this Arsenal team is at the peak of their performance levels, they need to keep this momentum against Sporting and I think they can win this game and pass to the next round.”