Last night, the Chiefs were in MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on SNF. Heading into that matchup, Kansas City was the heavy favorite. However, the game did not play out that way and the Jets found a way to keep it close. Patrick Mahomes played one of his worst NFL games ever but did just enough to win.

There were some questionable calls in the second half, but the Chiefs held on and improved to 3-1. New York is 1-3 this season, but they finally saw Zach Wilson play arguably his best game since being drafted by the Jets. After his performance vs. the Chiefs, it feels like New York’s offense may have found something they can build off of.

If Zach Wilson can continue to play well, the Jets could have some newfound hope for the 2023 season

Zach Wilson is the ONLY QB to ever have fewer INT’s and more completions, passing yards, and TD passes in a game against Mahomes in college or the NFL (in a Mahomes start) WILD. 🤯 (via @OptaSTATS) pic.twitter.com/oobZwUIWDU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023



Patrick Mahomes’ Week 4 games vs. the Jets were extremely unlike the two-time league MVP. Zach Wilson had more passing yards, touchdowns, completions, and fewer interceptions than Mahomes. In his start last night vs. the Chiefs, Wilson was 28-39 with 245 passing yards and two touchdowns. He did lose one fumble in Week 4, but still played well enough to where most people won’t even remember that.

For Kansas City, Mahomes had possibly one of his worst starts as a professional QB. He was 18-30 for 203 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. That is far from that stat line and production we’re normally used to seeing from Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl champ makes throwing for 300+ yards and usually at least two-to-three touchdown passes a game look effortless. That was not the case with the Jets. Mahomes’ interceptions were awful throws that we rarely see him make once, let alone twice in a game.

Jets show love to Zach Wilson ✊ 28/39

245 YDS

2 TD (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/qwKmlGiENj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023



New York’s Zach Wilson was hard on himself after the close loss to the Chiefs. This was almost certainly his best start as an NFL starter, but could not get the win. After the game, his teammates and coaches were impressed with how well Wilson played vs. the reigning Super Bowl champs. If Wilson can build off his performance in Week 4, the Jets have some optimism moving forward in the season. The Jets are on the road next Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. Both teams are 1-3 heading into that contest.