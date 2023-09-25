Betting

NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Outright Leader Over Patrick Mahomes

Anthony R. Cardenas
For the second time in three weeks, the Miami Dolphins put on a historic offensive showing on Sunday. They scored the 3rd most points in NFL history against the Broncos, even forfeiting a chance at breaking the record of 73. It was a well-rounded effort that thrived in both the rushing and passing attacks, and it has quarterback Tua Tagovailoa all by himself when it comes to the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award.

Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Overall Favorite For NFL MVP

 

The award was Patrick Mahomes’ to lose. The Chiefs quarterback is the reigning MVP of the NFL, and he entered the season with the shortest odds to repeat (+600). He was the outright favorite, but trailing close behind were guys like Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Mahomes and the Chiefs got out to a rough start in Week 1, as did the other MVP candidates.

But not Tagovailoa. His 466 yard, 3 touchdown performance vaulted him to the top of the leader board, where he took a share of the lead with Mahomes at +650 going into Week 2. Tua’s performance against the Patriots in the second game was solid enough to keep him near the top, but the top of the leaderboard was cluttered heading into Week 3.

The clutter is gone. Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to their historic 70 point day, completing 89% of his passes en route to 309 yards and 4 touchdown passes. He achieved those numbers in just three quarters of play, and the oddsmakers at the sports books have taken notice.

Big Test For Tagovailoa And Miami In Week 4

As of Monday morning, Tagovailoa was listed as the heavy favorite to win the NFL MVP award, coming in at +400, the shortest of any MVP odds so far this season. Mahomes was listed at +700 at the time of writing, though that number is subject to heavy change. The public will believe that Mahomes will eventually win the MVP award until it is firmly taken out of his grasp, and the more that they bet on him with longer odds, the more his number will come down.

Bet on Tua Tagovailoa For MVP (+400) at BetOnline

Will it last? Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face their biggest test of the young season this coming Sunday, as they travel to Buffalo to face the division rival Bills. They have had one of the top-2 defenses in the league through the first three games, and are familiar with Tua and the Dolphins, having played against them three times last year.

The Bills are currently 2.5 point favorites for Sunday’s game.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
