New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs meet a struggling New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jets vs Chiefs Picks 

  • Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110)
  • Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+400)
Jets vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

After a surprising loss on opening night to the Detroit Lions, the defending Super Bowl champions have responded in true fashion by easing past the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears to get back on track.

They demolished the Bears 41-10 in Week 3 and this looks a very ideal time to face the New York Jets, who continue to struggle under Zach Wilson’s lead on the offensive side of the ball following Aaron Rodgers’ achilles injury.

The Jets managed to score just 10 against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots respectively, so the Chiefs spread at -8.5 looks the play for this one.

Jets vs Chiefs Pick 2: Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+400 with BetOnline)

If rumours are to be believed, Taylor Swift will be at the MetLife Stadium this Sunday to cheer for love interest and star tight end Travis Kelce who is priced at an intriguing +400 to score the first six points of the clash.

Since Kelce’s return from injury, he’s scored a touchdown in each game and he is undoubtedly Patrick Mahomes’ favourite red zone target. The first touchdown scorer market adds increased value to these types of selections.

Travis Kelce is our pick to score the first touchdown of the game against the New York Jets and guide the Chiefs to a 3-1 record.

Jets vs Chiefs Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Jets: +320 | Kansas City Chiefs: -400
  • Point Spread: Jets (+8.5) -110 | Chiefs (-8.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 41.5 –110 | Under 41.5 -110

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

