The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs meet a struggling New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jets vs Chiefs Picks

Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+400)

Jets vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

After a surprising loss on opening night to the Detroit Lions, the defending Super Bowl champions have responded in true fashion by easing past the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears to get back on track.

They demolished the Bears 41-10 in Week 3 and this looks a very ideal time to face the New York Jets, who continue to struggle under Zach Wilson’s lead on the offensive side of the ball following Aaron Rodgers’ achilles injury.

The Jets managed to score just 10 against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots respectively, so the Chiefs spread at -8.5 looks the play for this one.

Jets vs Chiefs Pick 2: Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+400 with BetOnline)

If rumours are to be believed, Taylor Swift will be at the MetLife Stadium this Sunday to cheer for love interest and star tight end Travis Kelce who is priced at an intriguing +400 to score the first six points of the clash.

Since Kelce’s return from injury, he’s scored a touchdown in each game and he is undoubtedly Patrick Mahomes’ favourite red zone target. The first touchdown scorer market adds increased value to these types of selections.

Travis Kelce is our pick to score the first touchdown of the game against the New York Jets and guide the Chiefs to a 3-1 record.

Jets vs Chiefs Odds and Line

Moneyline: New York Jets: +320 | Kansas City Chiefs: -400

New York Jets: +320 | Kansas City Chiefs: -400 Point Spread: Jets (+8.5) -110 | Chiefs (-8.5) -110

Jets (+8.5) -110 | Chiefs (-8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 41.5 –110 | Under 41.5 -110

