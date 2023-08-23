NBA

Cooper Flagg Will Visit Duke, Kansas, And UConn This Fall – Blue Devils Are Heavy Favorites

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nba plain 98822b02 fd7e 4ac4 ac4f b967712c9dda
rsz nba plain 98822b02 fd7e 4ac4 ac4f b967712c9dda

If you haven’t heard of the name Cooper Flagg, be ready to hear it plenty in basketball conversations over the next few years.

Originally from Maine, Flagg is currently the highest rated recruit in the United States. He is playing his high school ball for Monteverde Academy in Florida, which is known for producing high-profile NBA players, and received his first scholarship offer when he was in 8th grade.

Cooper Flagg Will Visit Duke, Amongst Other Schools

He has been taking the basketball world by storm this summer. His legend truly began at the 2023 Peach Jam held in South Carolina, which featured many of the top recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025. Flagg was the standout, even amongst guys like Cameron Boozer, who came in to the tournament ranked ahead of Flagg in recruiting.

Flagg went off. He had a 38-point, 16-rebound, 12-block, 6-assist performance that some called the best individual game in the event’s history, and had another block-heavy triple double in another contest, going for 37, 12, and 10.

He continued his self-promotion with an appearance at the famed Rucker Park just this last weekend. The event was the SLAM Summer Classic, and Cooper Flagg was again the big story. He put together highlight clips that have been shared all over social media in the past few days, putting the crowd in awe with his high flying dunks and stifling defense. He scored 60 points in one game and hit a shot at the buzzer to send it into overtime, creating a frenzy in the crowd.

Blue Devils Are The Current Favorite

What will he do next and where will he take his talents? Flagg has offers from essentially every major program in the country, but there are only a handful of schools that are considered possibilities. Three of the front-runners to land him figure to be Duke, Kansas, and UConn, and Flagg will make a visit to all three schools within the coming weeks as he begins to make his decision.

Duke figures to be the favorite, and it shows on the odds board. The Blue Devils are currently listed at -300 to land Cooper Flagg, with the G League coming in behind at +275. The next college program listed is Michigan State, who come in at +900.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz nba plain 98822b02 fd7e 4ac4 ac4f b967712c9dda
NBA

LATEST Cooper Flagg Will Visit Duke, Kansas, And UConn This Fall – Blue Devils Are Heavy Favorites

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  46min
rsz merlin 186819360 2794b47f d5cd 4c11 946b 6f3f152937d0 superjumbo
NBA
Anthony Edwards Reminds Erik Spoelstra Of Dwyane Wade
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Anthony Edwards is quickly becoming one of the rising young stars in the NBA. He has improved in each of his three seasons in the league, upping his scoring average…

rsz 16853096626218
NBA
The Beef Between Lonzo Ball and Stephen A. Smith Continues
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

Lonzo Ball made headlines earlier this week when he appeared on Trae Young’s podcast. He talked about his unfortunate injury history and confirmed that he’d be missing the entirety of…

rsz 12370980230
NBA
Michael Jordan Sent A Text To Stephen A. Smith At 5:54AM
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h
rsz 16769951959654
NBA
Lonzo Ball Calls Out Stephen A Smith: “Who Are Your Sources, Bro?”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 22 2023
rsz 00ced9bd austin reaves lakers 950x500 1
NBA
Spurs Nearly Offered Austin Reaves A $100 Million Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 22 2023
rsz usatsi 17349118 168397563 lowres
NBA
Damian Lillard Should Consider The Timberwolves, Says Bill Simmons
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 22 2023
Arrow to top