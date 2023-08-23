If you haven’t heard of the name Cooper Flagg, be ready to hear it plenty in basketball conversations over the next few years.

Originally from Maine, Flagg is currently the highest rated recruit in the United States. He is playing his high school ball for Monteverde Academy in Florida, which is known for producing high-profile NBA players, and received his first scholarship offer when he was in 8th grade.

Cooper Flagg Will Visit Duke, Amongst Other Schools

COOPER FLAGG AT THE BUZZER 🚨 HE SENDS IT TO OT 🤯 Watch NOW in the NBA App: https://t.co/rrdQfp9U4z pic.twitter.com/VV5lVo3LvU — NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2023

He has been taking the basketball world by storm this summer. His legend truly began at the 2023 Peach Jam held in South Carolina, which featured many of the top recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025. Flagg was the standout, even amongst guys like Cameron Boozer, who came in to the tournament ranked ahead of Flagg in recruiting.

Flagg went off. He had a 38-point, 16-rebound, 12-block, 6-assist performance that some called the best individual game in the event’s history, and had another block-heavy triple double in another contest, going for 37, 12, and 10.

Cooper Flagg EXCUSE ME.. pic.twitter.com/5Ku7JTFBWE — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) August 20, 2023

He continued his self-promotion with an appearance at the famed Rucker Park just this last weekend. The event was the SLAM Summer Classic, and Cooper Flagg was again the big story. He put together highlight clips that have been shared all over social media in the past few days, putting the crowd in awe with his high flying dunks and stifling defense. He scored 60 points in one game and hit a shot at the buzzer to send it into overtime, creating a frenzy in the crowd.

Blue Devils Are The Current Favorite

5⭐️ Cooper Flagg, the top-ranked prospect in the country, is reportedly planning his first three official visits to Duke, Kansas, and UConn. 👀https://t.co/Yvz8ciWMJI pic.twitter.com/VBtC4i5Tpd — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 23, 2023

What will he do next and where will he take his talents? Flagg has offers from essentially every major program in the country, but there are only a handful of schools that are considered possibilities. Three of the front-runners to land him figure to be Duke, Kansas, and UConn, and Flagg will make a visit to all three schools within the coming weeks as he begins to make his decision.

Duke figures to be the favorite, and it shows on the odds board. The Blue Devils are currently listed at -300 to land Cooper Flagg, with the G League coming in behind at +275. The next college program listed is Michigan State, who come in at +900.

