NBA

Bradley Beal Reportedly Beaten By High Schooler Cooper Flagg In 1-on-1

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
2022 preseason power 25 photo shoot montverde academy photo matt christopher85
2022 preseason power 25 photo shoot montverde academy photo matt christopher85

While you know Bradley Beal, you may have never heard the name Cooper Flagg until now. But you’ll be hearing it plenty in the coming years.

Report: Bradley Beal Cussed Out High Schooler At Tatum’s Camp

Flagg is a basketball phenom from the state of Maine. He was born in Newport and attended Nokomis Regional High School for one year, where he became the first freshman to be named the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year. In order to increase his exposure and play against stiffer competition, Flagg has transferred to Monteverde Academy, which is known for producing future NBA stars.

But it seems as though Flagg is turning heads in the league before he ever arrives, and before he even arrives at a college campus. This summer, the highly-touted prospect has been participating in some of the elite youth basketball camps. He has been joined by some of his fellow top recruits, but he has apparently done things to stand out above the rest of them.

There was a report that came out earlier this week, provided by Brian Scalabrine, that Flagg did enough to get cussed out by Bradley Beal during a game of 1-on-1 at Jayson Tatum’s youth camp.

Flagg Is A Known Trash Talker

The story according to Scalabrine:

I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out…“This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad.

There tend to be stories that come out of certain summer basketball camps that need to be taken with a grain of salt or are later revealed as folklore. But the reports make sense, given Flagg’s reputation for trash talk, and Tatum’s post following the camp talking about the fire and trash talk that he saw and heard from the attendees.

Flagg still has some high school years left, and is just 16 years old. He will have collegiate programs lining up to offer him a scholarship, but the list that is provided on by ESPN’s scouting department includes Duke, UConn, UCLA, and Michigan.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
16905580058854
NBA

LATEST Luka Dončić Is Looking Slimmer As He Prepares For FIBA World Cup

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23min
rsz 220323041553 01 trae young 03222022
NBA
Trae Young Is The Most Overrated Player In NBA, According To Player Poll
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 1 2023

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks had something of a down year in 2022-23 after a hot start to his career, and there may be a reason for that, according…

rsz merlin 145558734 214af566 590e 4977 9f23 b82ac36ad3c1 superjumbo
NBA
Kevin Durant Opens Up About His Relationship With Draymond Green
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023

Kevin Durant spent three years as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He and Stephen Curry formed one of the most lethal duos of all time, and the cast…

rsz gettyimages 1245819252 1
NBA
NBA: Tatum, Giannis Should Pass Jaylen Brown For Largest Contract Next Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz 1587138771073
NBA
Dwyane Wade On Allen Iverson: “I Want To Give Him His Flowers”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz 221111005636 01 nba commissioner adam silver
NBA
NBA Targeting The Casual Fan With New In-Season Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz 16883880223183
NBA
Blazers Might Be Trying To Salvage Relationship With Damian Lillard
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
Arrow to top