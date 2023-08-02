While you know Bradley Beal, you may have never heard the name Cooper Flagg until now. But you’ll be hearing it plenty in the coming years.

Report: Bradley Beal Cussed Out High Schooler At Tatum’s Camp

Cooper Flagg was allegedly cooking Bradley Beal in a 1v1, per @Scalabrine “I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out…This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I… pic.twitter.com/OSp3QorUTS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 2, 2023

Flagg is a basketball phenom from the state of Maine. He was born in Newport and attended Nokomis Regional High School for one year, where he became the first freshman to be named the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year. In order to increase his exposure and play against stiffer competition, Flagg has transferred to Monteverde Academy, which is known for producing future NBA stars.

But it seems as though Flagg is turning heads in the league before he ever arrives, and before he even arrives at a college campus. This summer, the highly-touted prospect has been participating in some of the elite youth basketball camps. He has been joined by some of his fellow top recruits, but he has apparently done things to stand out above the rest of them.

There was a report that came out earlier this week, provided by Brian Scalabrine, that Flagg did enough to get cussed out by Bradley Beal during a game of 1-on-1 at Jayson Tatum’s youth camp.

Flagg Is A Known Trash Talker

Cooper Flagg Top 10 Plays! pic.twitter.com/IX6wUAKRQl — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 24, 2023

The story according to Scalabrine:

I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out…“This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad.

There tend to be stories that come out of certain summer basketball camps that need to be taken with a grain of salt or are later revealed as folklore. But the reports make sense, given Flagg’s reputation for trash talk, and Tatum’s post following the camp talking about the fire and trash talk that he saw and heard from the attendees.

Flagg still has some high school years left, and is just 16 years old. He will have collegiate programs lining up to offer him a scholarship, but the list that is provided on by ESPN’s scouting department includes Duke, UConn, UCLA, and Michigan.

