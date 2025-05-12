Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo got into a nasty verbal exchange during a recent Poker tournament as the two UFC stars almost got into a heated altercation.

Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo Almost Come To Blows At Poker Event

Colby Covington is regarded as one of the biggest wind up merchants in the sport of MMA, making a name for himself with his brash nature and line-crossing insults.

His recent performances in the Octagon have failed to back up these statements, losing his last two fights against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley.

The controversial UFC star has started to dive into different avenues away from the sport and has been consistently appearing on Kick live streams, most notably with popular streamer – Neon.

However, his most recent appearance on a Kick live stream came in a Poker tournament which also included former UFC flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo achieved great success during his time in UFC, winning the title at 125 and 135 pounds to become a multiple weight champion and also winning Olympic Gold in wrestling during 2008 – which is why he refers to himself as ‘Triple Champ’.

The two clearly do not get along, as despite their mutual interest with MMA it was far from friendly between them and they got involved in a heated exchange.

Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo got into an altercation at the Celebrity Poker Tour 😭😭 🎥 @johnLferguson #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/P3fYgukALm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 11, 2025

Covington began the verbal exchange with ‘send him back to the shire’ which is a clear insult towards Henry Cejudo’s height.

To which Cejudo replied with ‘he can’t win s***, he can’t win s***. Double champ, Olympic champ, you ain’t got s***’ which is a reference to Cejudo’s title reigns and Covington never holding undisputed gold in the UFC.

Covington did not take too kindly to this and threatened Cejudo with a physical altercation, saying: “I’ll still knock your a** out you bum, remember you’re a little guy and you’ll get knocked the f*** out.”

Luckily, the two never got close enough to make this verbal altercation turn physical as the room was filled with people and stopped it from turning ugly.

Neither Cejudo or Covington have an exact return date to the UFC, with the former flyweight champion on the verge of retirement and Covington needing to be smart about his next fight selection.