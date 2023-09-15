Cleveland Browns Have A Chance For First 2-0 Start In 30 Years

There hasn’t been much to be excited about for Cleveland Browns fans over the past 30 years. Through all of the hardships, there have been just three playoff appearances in that span, in comparison to 15 seasons with 5 or fewer overall victories.

Browns Can Snap A 30 Year Streak This Sunday

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Browns could go 2-0 for the first time in 30 years with a win against the #Steelers Browns TE David Njoku recognizes how big a win would be for the team, he told the #NFL website. “It’ll be huge for the fan base. It would be huge for all of us. We really… pic.twitter.com/9Xkt0lyG4q — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 14, 2023

They’ve turned things around slightly in recent years, having respectable finishes in each of the last three seasons, but they have a chance to do something on Monday that no Browns team has accomplished in 30 years.

The last time the Browns started a season with two straight wins, the starting quarterback was Vinny Testaverde. Their leading rusher was fullback Tommy Vardell, and Eric Metcalf led the team in receptions. The year was 1993, and Cleveland defeated both the 49ers and Bengals on their way to a 2-0 start. It would be the last time that the team would open with such a record, as they haven’t won their first two games in 30 years.

They have a chance to do so on Sunday. After their upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns are sitting at 1-0 with an early lead in the division. Their defense looked solid against a Super Bowl favorite, holding MVP candidate Joe Burrow to under 100 yards passing in his season debut. No touchdowns were scored by Cincy, and the Browns won 24-3.

Cleveland Will Be Favored Over Pittsburgh

Browns are debuting their White-Out Series uniforms Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/E6xOMKkXPH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

They’ll have another divisional test this week. Cleveland will be a part of the Monday Night double header this coming week, and will make the short road trip in order to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin and company will be doing everything in their power to push the streak into its 4th decade. Pittsburgh was embarrassed in their opening week game against the 49ers, and will need to rebound soon if they want to keep their personal streak alive. No Steelers team has finished with a losing record under Tomlin’s reign.

The game will be the second of the double header, starting at 8:15PM Eastern. The Browns are currently favored by 2.5 points, and the over/under is coming in at the low number of 38.5

