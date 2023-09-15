NFL

Cleveland Browns Have A Chance For First 2-0 Start In 30 Years

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz r1223129 1296x518 5 2
rsz r1223129 1296x518 5 2

There hasn’t been much to be excited about for Cleveland Browns fans over the past 30 years. Through all of the hardships, there have been just three playoff appearances in that span, in comparison to 15 seasons with 5 or fewer overall victories.

Browns Can Snap A 30 Year Streak This Sunday

They’ve turned things around slightly in recent years, having respectable finishes in each of the last three seasons, but they have a chance to do something on Monday that no Browns team has accomplished in 30 years.

The last time the Browns started a season with two straight wins, the starting quarterback was Vinny Testaverde. Their leading rusher was fullback Tommy Vardell, and Eric Metcalf led the team in receptions. The year was 1993, and Cleveland defeated both the 49ers and Bengals on their way to a 2-0 start. It would be the last time that the team would open with such a record, as they haven’t won their first two games in 30 years.

They have a chance to do so on Sunday. After their upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns are sitting at 1-0 with an early lead in the division. Their defense looked solid against a Super Bowl favorite, holding MVP candidate Joe Burrow to under 100 yards passing in his season debut. No touchdowns were scored by Cincy, and the Browns won 24-3.

Cleveland Will Be Favored Over Pittsburgh

They’ll have another divisional test this week. Cleveland will be a part of the Monday Night double header this coming week, and will make the short road trip in order to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin and company will be doing everything in their power to push the streak into its 4th decade. Pittsburgh was embarrassed in their opening week game against the 49ers, and will need to rebound soon if they want to keep their personal streak alive. No Steelers team has finished with a losing record under Tomlin’s reign.

The game will be the second of the double header, starting at 8:15PM Eastern. The Browns are currently favored by 2.5 points, and the over/under is coming in at the low number of 38.5

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz r1223129 1296x518 5 2
NFL

LATEST Cleveland Browns Have A Chance For First 2-0 Start In 30 Years

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
1672208976.0
NFL
Titans Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins Misses Practice Again
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

Tennessee Titans DeAndre Hopkins’ status is in doubt for for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.   Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) not seen participating in practice for the…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Washington – WA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  5h

The new NFL season is underway and that mean sports betting is back and we have put together a list of the best Washington sports betting sites for you to join….

John Metchie III Texans pic
NFL
Texans Injury Report: John Metchie III could make his NFL debut this Sunday vs. the Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
rsz bflnftauodp2zvg6qcxh
NFL
New York Jets OC Expects Aaron Rodgers To Come Back Next Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
Rashaad Penny Eagles pic
NFL
With Kenneth Gainwell out for the Eagles tonight, Rashaad Penny is expected to be active after not playing Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  9h
Mecole Hardman Jets pic
NFL
In Week 1 vs. the Bills, the Jets did not use WR Mecole Hardman on a single offensive play
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10h
Arrow to top