Chiefs Injury Report: Two WRs Limited In Practice, Optimistic For Thursday

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to defend their title as Super Bowl Champions this coming season, but they might have a rough start with their roster as the season kicks off this week.

Chiefs Optimistic About Injuries To Wide Receivers

Patrick Mahomes performed well with what was thought to be a limited wide receiver group last season. The departure of Tyreek Hill raised questions about what the Chiefs offense could be without him, but the team didn’t skip a beat. Mahomes threw for a career high in yards and led the league with 41 touchdown passes, on his way to winning his second MVP award in his first 6 seasons. Kansas City won the Super Bowl.

They’ll enter the 2023 season with an equally unimpressive (on paper, at least) wide receiver group. Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and Skyy Moore are listed as the starters, but how healthy the unit is as a whole is already in question as we head into Week 1.

Toney is still recovering from on offseason knee procedure, and missed most of training camp because of it. There have been questions about whether he would be ready to hit the field for the team’s first regular season game, but there is plenty of optimism surrounding his availability. Head coach Andy Reid went as far as saying that Toney was “good to go” for Thursday.

Toney, James Both Limited On Monday

There are some injury issues with the depth at the position as well. Richie James, who arrived this past offseason after playing for the Giants, is listed as one of the backup wide receivers, and is dealing with an injury of his own. The details on it are unclear, and it is unknown whether he is going to miss time because of it. Both he and Toney were limited in practice on Monday.

It is just one of the many issues up and down the roster for the Kansas City Chiefs. The biggest story has been the availability of Chris Jones, who has stood firm thus far on his threat to sit out until Week 8 unless he is rewarded with a new contract. He has been a no-show for the entirety of training camp.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

