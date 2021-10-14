Scotland are currently running in a good form. They prevailed over Faroe Islands on Tuesday after Lyndon Dykes popped up with a late goal. This was their fourth successive victory after their 2-0 defeat against Denmark.

The question all the Scottish fans are now asking is: can Scotland qualify for World Cup 2022? Well, to give a short answer to that question, they have a chance.

The group winners in European qualification will directly head to Qatar, while those who finish second will have to go through the playoffs.

After Tuesday’s results, Scotland cannot hope to top group F with Denmark’s 1-0 victory over Austria meaning they are guaranteed a spot in Qatar. Steve Clarke’s men will now be aiming to finish second and for that, they look in a great position now.

Victory against Moldova on November 12 will guarantee Scotland’s qualification for the play-offs. However, if they fail to do so, then they would have to get a positive result against Denmark in their last group match. But if Israel lose their penultimate game against Austria, then Steve Clarke’s side will also secure play-offs qualification.

Format of the World Cup play-offs

The World Cup play-offs will have three groups comprising of four teams and consist of a semi-final and a final. That means that only three teams will ultimately qualify for Qatar next year.