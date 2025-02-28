NFL

2025 NFL combine: Tennessee’s DL James Pearce Jr. ran a blazing 4.47 40-yard dash

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, February 27, defensive lineman and linebackers put their skills on display at the NFL scouting combine. Several players made a strong impression in front of scouts. 

None bigger than Tenneesse’s James Pearce Jr. At Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, the 21-year-old ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. That was the fastest time of any defensive lineman this year. Pearce Jr. undoubtedly increased his draft stock with that performance.

James Pearce Jr. put on a show with a 4.47 40-yard dash on Thursday


After three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, James Pearce Jr. declared for the draft following his 2024 campaign. Pearce Jr. came into Tennessee as the #11 ranked player in the class of 2022. He played in 39 games and finished with (19.5) career sacks. His (10.0) sacks in 2023 led the SEC. In 2024, Pearce Jr. finished with a team-high (7.5) sacks.

Coming into the scouting combine, Pearce Jr. was widely viewed as a late first-round prospect. On Thursday, Pearce Jr. ran two 40-yard dashes. His first was an impressive 4.50 but his second time was 4.47. That was the only sub-4.5 40-yard dash by any defensive lineman. James Pearce Jr. did what he needed to stand out among the rest. Now, scouts around the league believe he could be a top-12 pick in April.

Pearce Jr.’s 4.47 40-yard dash is the eighth fastest time by a DL in combine history. He joins former Tennesee Volunteer DL Byron Young who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2023 combine. That 4.43 40-yard is still the second-fastest time ever by a defensive lineman. James Pearce Jr. put himself in solid company with his 4.47 40-yard dash. He increased his draft stock and has put himself in a posistion to be a top-12  pick.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
