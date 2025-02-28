2025 NFL combine: Tennessee’s DL James Pearce Jr. ran a blazing 4.47 40-yard dash

On Thursday, February 27, defensive lineman and linebackers put their skills on display at the NFL scouting combine. Several players made a strong impression in front of scouts.

None bigger than Tenneesse’s James Pearce Jr. At Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, the 21-year-old ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. That was the fastest time of any defensive lineman this year. Pearce Jr. undoubtedly increased his draft stock with that performance.

After three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, James Pearce Jr. declared for the draft following his 2024 campaign. Pearce Jr. came into Tennessee as the #11 ranked player in the class of 2022. He played in 39 games and finished with (19.5) career sacks. His (10.0) sacks in 2023 led the SEC. In 2024, Pearce Jr. finished with a team-high (7.5) sacks.

Coming into the scouting combine, Pearce Jr. was widely viewed as a late first-round prospect. On Thursday, Pearce Jr. ran two 40-yard dashes. His first was an impressive 4.50 but his second time was 4.47. That was the only sub-4.5 40-yard dash by any defensive lineman. James Pearce Jr. did what he needed to stand out among the rest. Now, scouts around the league believe he could be a top-12 pick in April.

Pearce Jr.’s 4.47 40-yard dash is the eighth fastest time by a DL in combine history. He joins former Tennesee Volunteer DL Byron Young who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2023 combine. That 4.43 40-yard is still the second-fastest time ever by a defensive lineman. James Pearce Jr. put himself in solid company with his 4.47 40-yard dash. He increased his draft stock and has put himself in a posistion to be a top-12 pick.