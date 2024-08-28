Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is currently an unsigned and restricted free agent, as he continues to negotiate a contract extension during free agency.

Jeremy Swayman Provides Contract Update

Jeremy Swayman has been one of the most important players for the Bruins during his four years in the NHL, but Boston are at risk of losing their star ahead of next season.

Appearing on an episode of the “Shut Up Marc Podcast” this week, Swayman provided a positive update on his contract negotiations.

“If you were to ask me that same question a year ago, I would answer truthfully,” Swayman told Marc Lewis.

“And I would say, ‘It’s scary. It’s a lot of resentment towards people that want you to succeed.’ And when you’re not being compensated for your endless efforts and doing what you do best, it’s a nerve-wracking feeling because it’s your family that you’re fighting for.”

Swayman chose arbitration last season, meaning the goaltender would sign on for the Bruins in a one-year, $3.5million deal. But this year Swayman opted against arbitration, meaning the 25-year-old can now negotiate a long-term contract with the franchise.

Reports out of Boston are suggesting that Swayman wants a $10million per year deal from the Bruins, but with talks still ongoing the exact fee is still unknown.

Swayman continued: “I know that these experiences I’m doing now are going to help me post-career when I want to be a business manager.

“I think 10-year-old Jeremy Swayman didn’t think in a million years that he’d be in this position he’s in and the city he’s in, and the amount of gratitude that I have to be in this situation completely covers up the negative side of everything. I couldn’t be happier to be in this situation.”

The Boston goaltender left his most important statement until the end of the interview, but he made sure to reassure Bruins fans that no matter what he would be staying with them in the future.

“At the end of the day, I’m stopping pucks for the Boston Bruins.”

Swayman played 44 games for the Bruins in 2023/24, starting 43 of those matches and keeping a 2.53 goals-against average throughout the season.