Big Play From Saints Kevin White Leads to TD

Former first round pick Kevin White catches a 64 yard pass which leads to a Taysom Hill touchdown.

White has been forced into action due to injuries to the Saints wide receiver core. The former first round pick by the Chicago Bears never really got his career going because of injuries.

The 64 yard gain by White lead to the Saints close to the end-zone.

The Saints then use their versatile weapon and utility man Taysom Hill as he catches a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton.

TAYSOM TIME! 🙌 Dalton’s 2nd TD pass of the game#TNF | 📺: Amazon Prime (WDSU locally) pic.twitter.com/ytn8dXZBeP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022

The Saints lead the Cardinals 14-6 in the second quarter.