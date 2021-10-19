Roma are reportedly interested to sign Anwar El Ghazi who is currently on the books of Aston Villa.

The Serie A side held talks with the Lions in the summer over a deal for the 26-year-old.

However, the two clubs couldn’t reach an agreement.

Jose Mourinho’s side are still said to be keen on the talented winger and will be eyeing a move in the January transfer window.

As per a report from Football Insider, Villa are willing to let the Dutch footballer leave if they receive an offer of £18 million.

Anwar El Ghazi joined the English club from Lille in the summer of 2018, initially on a loan deal that was later made permanent.

Since his arrival at Villa Park, he has clocked up 112 appearances across all competitions, scoring 26 goals and creating 15 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

However, the winger is currently struggling for minutes under manager Dean Smith.

He has only made three appearances in the Premier League this campaign, with a goal to his name.

The 26-year-old hasn’t left the bench in the last five league matches under the English boss.

Aston Villa lost Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer in a £100m deal but they also managed to sign three attacking players.

Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings all joined the Birmingham based club for £25million-plus fees in the summer.