Arsenal Transfer Targets: Gunners After Tielemans, Martinez and Neymar?

Arsenal have already been proactive in the transfer market after they were pipped to Champions League qualification on the last day of the Premier League season.

Having sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January it was evident that Mikel Arteta wanted to bring in a replacement striker which he has now done by sealing a £45m move for Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Brazil striker joins Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, who arrived from Porto in a £30m deal and rapid 19-year-old winger Marquinos who Arsenal fans will hope follows in Gabriel Martinelli’s footsteps.

But Arteta is not finished strengthening his squad and Gunners fans should expect more arrivals before the season starts.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has been on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s radar for some time as he looks to add flare and goals to his team’s midfield. The Belgium international is seen as a more dynamic replacement for Granit Xhaka and a player who would complement Thomas Partey in the middle of the pitch.

Manchester United are now also interested in the 25-year-old so Arteta and Edu must move quickly to secure their target or risk losing out altogether. Tielemans made 145 appearances for the Foxes over the past three seasons, with his impressive fitness record another reason why Arsenal are closely monitoring him.

Leicester accept that they cannot demand more than the £32m they shelled out for Tielemans three years ago as he has just 12 months left on his contract. It is expected that a fee of £25m will be enough to secure the former Monaco man’s services.

Neymar

While signing Neymar might not fit with Arteta’s general policy of signing young players with bags of potential it could actually prove a shrewd move. The Brazil star is unwanted at Paris St-Germain but a move to a Premier League club could revive his stuttering career.

It looks as though Arsenal are set to miss out on Leeds winger Raphinha so it would make sense that the Gunners will now have to look elsewhere for more firepower. With Gabriel Jesus arriving, Neymar could link up with his countryman and provide vital experience for Gabriel Martinelli to learn from.

The main stumbling block would be the former Barca star’s wage demands which will likely be exorbitant. Arsenal have worked hard to half their wage bill in recent times so would be wary of slapping a huge contract down for a player who’s style may not fit their new hard-working, pressing tactics.

Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal’s links to Ajax central defender Lisandro Martinez came out of the blue and still seem surprising considering they also have William Saliba returning from a successful loan spell at Marseille.

The initial approach for him was said to have been made in late May after the season finished. In the latest discussions, Arsenal have indicated they will pay £35m, but Ajax value him at £45m.

Could this interest mean that Saliba is actually set to be sold or even that there is weight to the rumours linking Gabriel Magalhaes to Barcelona and Juventus? Either way Martinez would be a solid signing and while agreement is not thought to be close yet, all sides are open to a deal.