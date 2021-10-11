Arsenal are thinking about a loan move for Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain who is currently on the books of Liverpool, according to reports.

The Gunners are said to be keen on an initial six-month loan with the option of a permanent deal for the 28-year-old.

The midfielder joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £35 million after spending six years at the Emirates Stadium.

However, he has failed to make an impact in Merseyside, missing plenty of games in the last few years due to injuries.

The England international is currently struggling for game time at Anfield, making a single start under Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League this season.

He has slipped down the pecking order behind youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in midfield.

As per The Sun, Oxlade-Chamberlain is frustrated with the lack of game time and is considering the prospect of a reunion with the Londoners in January.

The Reds are reportedly prepared to let him leave if they get a reasonable fee for the player who has cost them a hefty sum.

SportsLens View

There is no doubt that Oxlade Chamberlain is a highly talented midfielder.

However, he is injury prone and is currently on a lucrative contract at Anfield.

He could be an expensive option for the Gunners who have more urgent need of strengthening in other positions than central midfield.