The Saudi boxing chief, Turki Alalshikh, has kept his word on lowering PPV prices for marquee boxing events, with low Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois prices revealed.

Cheap Joshua vs Dubois PPV Revealed

The days of having to pay $50 for a PPV boxing event could be in the past, with Turki Alalshikh sticking to his word by lowering the prices for Anthony Joshua’s upcoming bout against Daniel Dubois.

While US fans were forced to pay an obscene price of $70 for Joshua’s last PPV event against Francis Ngannou, this time round the fee has been reduced to as low as $19.99.

Earlier this week, the Saudi boxing chief outlined a plan to tackle illegal streaming of boxing events, with Turki Alalshikh blaming the soaring PPV prices for the increased demand in streaming.

“I dream of a PPV with a good price to make the fans happy and subscribe and get them to watch it legally. Usually when I see a high PPV, a lot of people go and watch the fight illegally and this is not healthy for boxing and the platform.

“What I will try to push is to have our Riyadh Season shows at less than £20 in England and less than $20 around the world.

“The people go around it illegally because the price is high. In the future, this will not build boxing. If I give the fans good fights at a good price then I will increase the fanbase.”

While the $19.99 fee is an attractive one, only time will tell if the PPV is in fact low enough to attract enough fans to pay. If no fans purchase the PPV, then it is likely the Saudi boxing chief could revert back to the old prices.

Unfortunately for boxing fans, there might not be enough of an audience in the US to sell the PPV required to keep prices low, with no American fighters on the undercard or main event.

‘AJ’ vs Dubois will still be a thrilling event on the 21st of September and there is a lot on the line for the former heavyweight champion, who is hoping to earn a title fight against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury.