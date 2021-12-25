Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk live stream, preview, and prediction

Alanyaspor will meet Fatih Karagumruk to play the Turkish Super Lig match on 26th December 2021, Sunday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:00, Bahcesehir Okullari Stadyumu

Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Preview

Alanyaspor suffered a 2-1 defeat against Gaziantep Gaziantep Stadyumu. However, they managed to get five shots on target and 53% possession.

Whereas Karagumruk played the match against Fenerbahce at Ataturk Olympic Stadium which ended with a 1-1 draw. Karagumruk registered two shots on target and 28% possession.

Last but not the least, Karagumruk got a 2-0 victory against Alanyaspor at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Team News

Alanyaspor will play without Chidozie Awaziem, Emre Akbaba, and Cristian Borja. Whereas Karagumruk has reported injuries of Burak Bekaroglu, Caner Erkin, and Kerim Frei.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Kirintilli; Bingol, Mevlja, Milunovic, Juanfran; Novais, Aksoy; Davidson, Akbaba, Karaca; Diedhiou

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Viviano; Erkin, Zukanovic, Bekaroglu, Hedenstad; Bertolacci, Biglia, Ugur; Karamoh, Pesic, Salibur

Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Alanyaspor: 11/10

Draw: 9/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/16

Under: 27/25

Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

With only one point separating the two teams in the Super Lig standings, we predict a tough game on Sunday. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk to draw at 9/4.

Bet on Alanyaspor vs Karagumruk to draw at 9/4 with Bet365.

