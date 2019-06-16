Chelsea fans react as Aston Villa emerge as loan suitors for centre-back Ethan Ampadu

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa want to secure the signing of Chelsea centre-back Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan for next season.
The newly-promoted side were also keen on the Wales international last summer, but erstwhile Blues manager Maurizio Sarri rejected every loan offer for the teenager – including one from Frank Lampard-managed Derby County in January.
Ampadu only featured thrice for Chelsea last term, with none coming in the Premier League, and despite Lampard’s potential arrival as boss and with a two-window transfer ban almost certain, the 18-year-old isn’t excepted to be a regular in the first-team next term.
The prospect of developing at Villa Park and getting tutored by Chelsea legend John Terry is one the Stamford Bridge outfit would be open to, and should the Welsh youngster be made available for a loan move, Villa are almost favourites to land him ahead of others.
Ampadu’s versatility – as he is also comfortable playing in the middle of the park – could come handy to manager Dean Smith, and a move could benefit every party involved.
The former Exeter City man has huge potential and is highly-rated by Chelsea and the majority of their fans.
Most of them would love to see him continue his development at Aston Villa, and here is how they reacted to news linking him with a loan move to the club:
