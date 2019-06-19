Aston Villa fans react as club is reportedly keen on Bristol City defender Adam Webster

According to The Sun, Aston Villa are interested in signing Bristol City centre-back Adam Webster this summer as they prepare for life back in the English Premier League.
The defender only changed clubs last summer but is already interesting the top-flight returnees who are keen to pay £12 million for him.
Villa are currently without last term loanees Axel Tuanzebe and Tyrone Mings, with the former set to be involved in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pre-season games at Manchester United, while Bournemouth aren’t willing to let the latter go on a cheap.
Manager Dean Smith has a contingency plan in Webster, though, but Bristol aren’t willing to let one of their best players go easily.
However, the attraction of Premier League football could see the 24-year-old demand for a move.
The 6ft3 man was involved in 47 games across all competitions last term, weighing in with three goals, and has shown he has the potential to cut it at the very top.
A lot of Aston Villa fans want the club to go after Webster, and here is how some of them reacted to the links on Twitter:
