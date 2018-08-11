Report: Paul Pogba will not be leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba will reportedly not be leaving Manchester United this month.
The French 2018 World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Barcelona during recent months amidst speculation that he has a fractured relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.
However, a report published by RMC has claimed that Pogba will not be leaving United, at least not before the end of this season.
This will certainly be good news for United fans.
Pogba on his day is one of the best players in the World at the moment and the Red Devils will need all the talent that they have available this season, following a frustrating summer transfer window for them.
Many pundits do not believe that Mourinho’s side will have what it takes to complete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool this season. The two aforementioned clubs are strongly seen as the pre-season favorites to challenge for the Premier League title this season.
Meanwhile, United but their summer transfer frustration behind them as they claimed a 2-1 opening day League victory over 2015-16 top-flight Champions Leicester City on Friday.
Pogba opened the scoring for United early on during the first-half from the spot while Luke Shaw notched a second late on during the second half. Jamie Vardy did manage to pull one back for Claude Puel’s side during second half stoppage time but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.