Report: Paris Saint-Germain eye Barcelona superstar to replace Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have shortlisted a sensational Barcelona forward to replace Kylian Mbappe. Todo Fichajes states that Antoine Griezmann has been identified as their key target.

Mbapppe is under contract until 2022, but an exit could be on the cards this summer with the Frenchman is linked with Real Madrid.





Los Blancos are eager on signing the mercurial forward and, with one year left on his contract, PSG may be forced to cash in.

If the 22-year-old forward leaves, then manager Mauricio Pochettino will go all out for Griezmann.

SPORTSLENS VIEW – WOULD GRIEZMANN BE AN IDEAL REPLACEMENT?

Griezmann was once arguably amongst the top five best players in the world. The French forward has performed exceptionally well in all competitions including the Champions League, Euro 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2018.

However, Griezmann’s career has plummeted at Barca. The Catalans spent 120 million Euros in 2019 for the former Atletico Madrid forward, and he is currently valued at half that amount, according to Transfermarkt.

The 29-year-old may not be at his best anymore, but a move to Ligue 1 may turn over a new leaf in his career. The French league is easier than La Liga, and Griezmann could make the most of his goal-scoring talents.

PSG could sign Griezmann without breaking the bank and then focus on also strengthening other areas through recruitment such as their midfield and defence.

This would not be possible if they targeted a player like Jadon Sancho who is valued at 120 million Euros.