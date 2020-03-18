Report: Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer and are already in touch with the La Liga giants to ask about the conditions of a loan move with an option to buy.
The Brazil international is currently at Bayern Munich on a season-long loan, and while the Bundesliga giants would love to sign him, they aren’t willing to meet the £102 million option-to-buy clause in his deal.
Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in a deal worth £142 million in January 2018, but struggled to hit the ground running at the Camp Nou and they are willing to permanently part ways with him for around £83 million this summer.
Chelsea want to boost their squad and have also spoken with the player about joining them.
The 27-year-old is one of the highest earners at Barca, but the Blues are ready to part with £28 million in order to pay for his wages and his loan fee for a season.
Coutinho spent six years at Liverpool, scoring 41 goals in 152 Premier League appearances, and he has what it takes to light up the Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard’s side could do with his experience and quality, and the Brazilian definitely has what it takes to improve them going forward.