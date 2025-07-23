NFL

Zac Taylor said the Bengals will play Joe Burrow in the preseason more ‘than we ever have’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
Joe Burrow Bengals pic

In recent years, the Cincinnati Bengals have used QB Joe Burrow sparingly in the preseason. He’s dealt with injuries heading into the season, and the team has played it cautiously. 

Those factors have led to slow starts for the Bengals, and it’s partly why they’ve missed two consecutive postseasons. Heading into 2025, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor said the team is taking a different approach. On Wednesday, he told the media that the team will play Joe Burrow in the preseason more “than we ever have.”

How much playing time will Bengals QB Joe Burrow see in the 2025 preseason?


The Cincinnati Bengals have finished 9-8 in each of their last two seasons. Slow starts have killed the team’s momentum to be a true contender again in the AFC. Cincinnati started the 2023 season 1-3 and finished the year 9-8. They did not make the playoffs. During the 2024 season, the Bengals started 1-4 and finished with a 9-8 record. Again, they did not make the postseason.

Head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals are not going to let a slow start tank their 2025. To have the team ready to go for Week 1, the team will try something new with QB Joe Burrow. In the past, he’s been a limited participant in the preseason. Taylor said on Wednesday that Burrow will play in the preseason more than ever has.

During the 2024 preseason, Joe Burrow was still recovering from wrist surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 season. With that, Burrow was a limited participant in the preseason. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported that Joe Burrow dropped back to pass nine times during the 2024 preseason. Eight of them were against Tampa Bay. Additionally, seven of his throws were out in less than 2.2 seconds.

It’s safe to say that the preseason hasn’t done much for Joe Burrow in recent years. The two-time Pro Bowler doesn’t need the time to develop. Rather, he needs the extra reps to get comfortable with his offensive teammates. This is a small adjustment the team is making in order to set the 2025 Bengals up for success. The team doesn’t want to fall victim to another slow start.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST Zac Taylor said the Bengals will play Joe Burrow in the preseason more ‘than we ever have’

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2025
Terry McLaurin Commanders pic 1
NFL
Contract holdout lands Terry McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2025

On Tuesday, July 22, the Washington Commanders’ 2025 training camp officially began. The team is eager to have another successful season after a 12-5 finish in 2024.  Washington made a…

James Cook Bills pic
NFL
Bills’ James Cook is a ‘potential hold-in candidate’ for Buffalo as he seeks a new deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2025

Last season, Josh Allen and the Bills went 13-4 and easily won the AFC East. Buffalo was the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs and made a run to the…

Stefon Diggs Patriots pic
NFL
Stefon Diggs (ACL) has been cleared for full participation in Patriots training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2025
Will Levis Titans pic
NFL
Titans QB Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season due to shoulder surgery
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 21 2025
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
Trey Hendrickson was reportedly offered a new contract extension by the Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 21 2025
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas’ Micah Parsons called out ownership for continuing to delay his contract negotiations
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2025
Arrow to top