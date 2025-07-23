Zac Taylor said the Bengals will play Joe Burrow in the preseason more ‘than we ever have’

In recent years, the Cincinnati Bengals have used QB Joe Burrow sparingly in the preseason. He’s dealt with injuries heading into the season, and the team has played it cautiously.

Those factors have led to slow starts for the Bengals, and it’s partly why they’ve missed two consecutive postseasons. Heading into 2025, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor said the team is taking a different approach. On Wednesday, he told the media that the team will play Joe Burrow in the preseason more “than we ever have.”

How much playing time will Bengals QB Joe Burrow see in the 2025 preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals have finished 9-8 in each of their last two seasons. Slow starts have killed the team’s momentum to be a true contender again in the AFC. Cincinnati started the 2023 season 1-3 and finished the year 9-8. They did not make the playoffs. During the 2024 season, the Bengals started 1-4 and finished with a 9-8 record. Again, they did not make the postseason.

Head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals are not going to let a slow start tank their 2025. To have the team ready to go for Week 1, the team will try something new with QB Joe Burrow. In the past, he’s been a limited participant in the preseason. Taylor said on Wednesday that Burrow will play in the preseason more than ever has.

During the 2024 preseason, Joe Burrow was still recovering from wrist surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 season. With that, Burrow was a limited participant in the preseason. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported that Joe Burrow dropped back to pass nine times during the 2024 preseason. Eight of them were against Tampa Bay. Additionally, seven of his throws were out in less than 2.2 seconds.

It’s safe to say that the preseason hasn’t done much for Joe Burrow in recent years. The two-time Pro Bowler doesn’t need the time to develop. Rather, he needs the extra reps to get comfortable with his offensive teammates. This is a small adjustment the team is making in order to set the 2025 Bengals up for success. The team doesn’t want to fall victim to another slow start.