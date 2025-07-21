NFL

Trey Hendrickson was reportedly offered a new contract extension by the Bengals

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals started the season slowly. That’s been their Achilles heel in recent years with Joe Burrow at QB. Despite starting 1-4, the team finished 9-8. 

That was not enough to make the playoffs in the AFC. Benagls’ Trey Hendrickson started all 17 games for the second straight season. He tied a career-high of 17.5 sacks. Hendrickson also led the NFL in total sacks last season. In doing so, the veteran DE was named first-team All-Pro. This offseason, Trey Hendrickson wants to cash in on a career-best season with a new contract extension. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said the Bengals recently offered Hendrickson a fresh deal.

When will the Bengals sign Trey Hendrickson to a contract extension?


Last season was Trey Hendrickson’s fourth year with Cincinnati. He was acquired by the Bengals during the 2021 offseason via a trade with the Saints. Hendrickson was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by New Orleans out of Florida Atlantic. The 30-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Saints.

In all four seasons with Cincinnati, Trey Hendrickson has been named to the Pro Bowl. After recording 35 sacks over his last two seasons, Hendrickson is seeking a new contract extension. He’s on the books for $15.8 million in 2025. However, that is far less than what the top pass rushers in the league are being paid.  Steelers’ T.J. Watt just reset the market with an annual average value of $41 million. That makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

The pressure is on the Bengals to work out a new deal with the one-time All-Pro. Veterans on the team report to training camp on Tuesday, July 22. It’s unknown if Hendrickson will be in attendance. Due to contract disputes earlier in the year, Hendrickson did not report to the Bengals’ minicamp.

Negotiations between Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals have been ongoing all offseason. Both parties have tried to use leverage, but an extension hasn’t been signed. Hendrickson could hold in to start training camp. We saw Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase do this last offseason until he had a new contract extension. Chase reported to training camp but did not participate in any on-field drills. Time is of the essence for the Bengals to sign Trey Hendrickson to a contract extension.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

