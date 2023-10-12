The NFL trade deadline is coming up at the end of the month, and rumors are beginning to swirl about which underachieving teams are going to become sellers throughout October. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who have apparently made wide receiver Jerry Jeudy available is talks, and a report came out on Thursday that the Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams that has shown a heavy level of interest.

NFL: Colts Showing Interest In Trading For Jerry Jeudy

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Colts have called the #Broncos with trade interest in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, per @TheDestinAdams This wouldn’t be the first time Indianapolis had interest in acquiring the Denver WR. They’ve had extensive interest in acquiring Jeudy over the past year,… pic.twitter.com/s0txSKOfS6 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 12, 2023

At 3-2, the Colts are one of the surprise teams in the league. Their rookie starting quarterback has been in and out of the lineup through the first three games, but they have weathered the storm enough to be tied for first place in the early AFC South standings. They could be looking to add talent to an offense that lacks a true, go-to #1 wide receiver, and they are reportedly kicking the tires on Jeudy, according to Colts beat writer Destin Adams.

The wide receiver room needs a facelift. They’ve gotten good production out of the unit so far this season, but it feels as though they are outperforming their talent level a bit. Both Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs have 250+ yards on the year so far, but they have just one touchdown between the two of them, and the franchise doesn’t view either as a potential #1 guy. Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie are the other two wideouts who have caught a pass this year, and they have 11 grabs combined.

Not The First Time The Colts Have Been Interested

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Broncos are expected to trade WR Jerry Jeudy prior to the trade deadline, multiple league sources tell @MattLombardoNFL One high-ranking NFC personnel director says that his team has already “held internal discussions” about a possible deal for Jeudy. Full… pic.twitter.com/GXDblMEGvV — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 12, 2023

It isn’t the first time that the Colts have shown interest in acquiring Jerry Jeudy, as they worked the phones with Denver over the summer, but nothing came to fruition.

Jeudy had a nice season last year while his Broncos struggled. He was able to put up 972 yards and score 6 touchdowns, making him perhaps the only bright spot in what was otherwise a throwaway season. He has played in 4 games so far this season, and has 17 catches for just 208 yards. Jeudy has yet to score a touchdown in 2023.

The trade deadline is October 31st.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like