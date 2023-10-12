Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Russell Wilson for the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Wilson vs the Broncos.
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansaas City Chiefs
- Wilson to score 1st TD +2500
- Wilson total passing yards – Over/Under 217.5 -110
- Wilson total rushing yards – Over/Under 19.5 -110
- Wilson total completions – Over/Under 20.5 -110
- Wilson total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130
- Wilson longest completion – Over/Under 35.5 yards -115
- Wilson total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -110
- Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs +180
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES.
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Wilson is averaging 242 passing yards per game in 2023
- Wilson is averaging 23.8 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Wilson passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 5 games this season
- Wilson is averaging 21.8 pass completions on 32.6 attempts this season
- Wilson has 11 passing TDs so far this season
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.