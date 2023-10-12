Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Russell Wilson for the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Wilson vs the Broncos.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansaas City Chiefs

Wilson to score 1st TD +2500

Wilson total passing yards – Over/Under 217.5 -110

Wilson total rushing yards – Over/Under 19.5 -110

Wilson total completions – Over/Under 20.5 -110

Wilson total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130

Wilson longest completion – Over/Under 35.5 yards -115

Wilson total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -110

Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs +180

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to BetOnline Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats Kit

Wilson is averaging 242 passing yards per game in 2023

Wilson is averaging 23.8 rushing yards per game in 2023

Wilson passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 5 games this season

Wilson is averaging 21.8 pass completions on 32.6 attempts this season

Wilson has 11 passing TDs so far this season

Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Monday Night Football

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Other NFL Content You May Like