WATCH: LeBron Shows Up 5 Hours Early To Prepare For Game 5

LeBron James is 38-years-old and at the tail end of his storied NBA career. But as he prepares to cement his legacy with one of his final runs at a championship, he takes no shortcuts in preparation for big games.

James’ work ethic and the manner in which he takes care of his body are stuff of legend. It is estimated that he spends over $1 million each year in health and nutrition regimens in order to keep his body working at maximum performance, and it has obviously paid off.

LeBron James Shows Up 5 Hours Early To Game 4

👀 how LeBron James prepares for his 276th postseason game • arriving over 5 hours early! Game 4: 10:00pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/2TPc7pG1US — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2023

Despite the miles on his legs and his advancing age, LeBron had one of the better statistical seasons of his career in 2022-23. He looked as dominant as ever, and his leadership helped turn around a Lakers team that was left for dead early on in the season. Los Angeles got off to a 2-10 start and looked like they were headed for the lottery before a trade deadline roster shift and late-season win surge helped them sneak into the postseason.

They’re facing a huge test in the second round. The Golden State Warriors have long been a thorn in the side of LeBron James, and he will once again have to get past Steph Curry and company if he hopes to add to his championship collection. That is obviously no easy task, as the Warriors are the defending champions and just came off of an impressive 7-game series victory over a strong Sacramento Kings team.

The first three games of the current series have featured double-digit leads for large portions of them. Two of the games have been blowouts by either side, and the Lakers were up by 14 in the 4th quarter of Game 1 before Golden State roared back in a failed comeback attempt.

Lakers Look To Take Commanding 3-1 Lead

The work starts early. Tip-off at 7 — see you there. pic.twitter.com/OO7Iy9oAmh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 8, 2023

The Lakers are currently up 2-1, and hope to take a commanding 3-1 lead heading back to San Francisco. They’ll need a big game from LeBron, and he has been at the arena since practically lunchtime.

A video was released on Monday afternoon of LeBron James and some of his pre-game routine as he gets ready for Game 4. The footage shows him walking in to the Lakers’ locker room about at 1:43PM local time, and he is getting shots up by 1:57. By 2:20, he is in the weight room, doing light exercises that will give him a stretch without putting up with any muscle strain on game day.

That is where the video ends. There is obviously plenty more to his pregame routine, as there were about 4 hours left before tip-off, when the video presumably concluded. It was posted at 3:20PM local time.

At the time of writing, the Lakers are currently favored by 3 points for Game 4. The contest is scheduled to tip-off at 7PM Pacific.

