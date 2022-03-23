Countries
Snooker Live Streaming | How to Watch Gilbraltar Open for Free

Updated

2 days ago

on

Judd Trump

The next stop on the snooker roadshow is the Gibraltar Open, where the cream of snooker talent will compete for the honour of the title, won by Judd Trump last year, and a hefty prize.

As with every snooker tournament, there should be plenty of interest in both watching and betting on the Gibraltar Open. You can find out where to do both, by reading below to see the best sportsbook for streaming the Gibraltar Open.

How to watch Gibraltar Open live stream for free

To watch any live stream at Virgin Bet, you must have some money in your betting account. You’ll easily be able to do this – just head to the cashier and follow the steps. Money will then be transferred to your account instantly.

To watch a live stream of the Gibraltar Open at Virgin Bet, head to the Gibraltar Open section of the site. You’ll then see that the games have a small icon next to them, showing that they can be streamed. Click the icon, let the stream load, and you’ll be able to watch snooker live.

Gibraltar Open First Round Matchups

  • Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson
  • Zhao Jianbo v Simon Blackwell
  • Scott Donaldson v Lu Ning
  • Chang Bingyu v Sanderson Lam
  • Ricky Walden v Liam Highfield
  • Haydon Pinhey v Jackson Page
  • Ryan Day v Ng On Yee
  • Lee Walker v Zhou Yuelong
  • Li Hang v Simon Lichtenberg
  • Martin O’Donnell v Jordan Brown
  • Dominic Dale v Louis Heathcote
  • Shaun Murphy v Ken Doherty
  • Jamie Jones v Billy Joe Castle
  • Xu Si v Iulian Boiko
  • Peter Devlin v Xiao Guodong
  • Barry Hawkins v Zhang Anda
  • John Higgins v David Grace
  • John J Astley v Michael Holt
  • Cao Yupeng v Jamie O’Neill
  • Jimmy Robertson v Tian Pengfei
  • Rod Lawler v Aaron Hill
  • Dean Young v Stuart Carrington
  • Ding Junhui v Mark Lloyd
  • Gary Wilson v Mark King
  • Ian Burns v Tom Ford
  • Joe O’Connor v Duane Jones
  • Mitchell Mann v Fergal O’Brien
  • Jack Lisowski v Mark Davis
  • Matthew Stevens v Michael Judge
  • Andrew Pagett v Ali Carter
  • Wu Yize v Andy Hicks
  • Kyren Wilson v Lukas Kleckers
  • Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
  • Oliver Lines v David Gilbert
  • Alexander Ursenbacher v Pang Junxu
  • Alfie Burden v Rory McLeod
  • Luca Brecel v Kurt Maflin
  • Hammad Miah v David Lilley
  • Robbie Williams v Zhang Jiankang
  • Hossein Vafaei v Jak Jones
  • Lee Prickman v Yuan SiJun
  • Craig Steadman v Gao Yang
  • Jimmy White v Anthony Hamilton
  • Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene
  • Noppon Saengkham v Matthew Selt
  • Soheil Vahedi v Sean Maddocks
  • Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
  • Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke
  • Mark Williams v Ross Muir
  • Allan Taylor v Lyu Haotian
  • Farakh Ajaib v Ashley Carty
  • Elliot Slessor v Michael Georgiou
  • Mark Allen v Mark Joyce
  • Fraser Patrick v Steven Hallworth
  • Lei Peifan v Robert Milkins
  • Jamie Wilson v Reanne Evans
  • James Cahill v Ben Hancorn
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Francis Becerra
  • Joe Perry v Sam Craigie
  • Kuldesh Johal v Michael White
  • Nigel Bond v Chen Zifan
  • Fan Zhengyi v Ashley Hugill
  • Barry Pinches v Peter Lines
  • Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ben Woollaston

Betting sites with snooker live stream

These bookies show snooker live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

    1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
    2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
    3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
    4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
    5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Where does the Gibraltar Open take place?

You won’t be surprised to hear that the Gibraltar Open takes place in Gibraltar. More specifically, it’s held at the Europa Point Sports Complex. The tournament runs from March 24th to March 26th.

