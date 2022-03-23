Snooker Live Streaming | How to Watch Gilbraltar Open for Free

The next stop on the snooker roadshow is the Gibraltar Open, where the cream of snooker talent will compete for the honour of the title, won by Judd Trump last year, and a hefty prize.

As with every snooker tournament, there should be plenty of interest in both watching and betting on the Gibraltar Open. You can find out where to do both, by reading below to see the best sportsbook for streaming the Gibraltar Open.

How to watch Gibraltar Open live stream for free

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet

Fill in the required details to register for an account

Deposit money using any method

Live stream all Gibraltar Open snooker matches

To watch any live stream at Virgin Bet, you must have some money in your betting account. You’ll easily be able to do this – just head to the cashier and follow the steps. Money will then be transferred to your account instantly.

To watch a live stream of the Gibraltar Open at Virgin Bet, head to the Gibraltar Open section of the site. You’ll then see that the games have a small icon next to them, showing that they can be streamed. Click the icon, let the stream load, and you’ll be able to watch snooker live.

Gibraltar Open First Round Matchups

Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson

Zhao Jianbo v Simon Blackwell

Scott Donaldson v Lu Ning

Chang Bingyu v Sanderson Lam

Ricky Walden v Liam Highfield

Haydon Pinhey v Jackson Page

Ryan Day v Ng On Yee

Lee Walker v Zhou Yuelong

Li Hang v Simon Lichtenberg

Martin O’Donnell v Jordan Brown

Dominic Dale v Louis Heathcote

Shaun Murphy v Ken Doherty

Jamie Jones v Billy Joe Castle

Xu Si v Iulian Boiko

Peter Devlin v Xiao Guodong

Barry Hawkins v Zhang Anda

John Higgins v David Grace

John J Astley v Michael Holt

Cao Yupeng v Jamie O’Neill

Jimmy Robertson v Tian Pengfei

Rod Lawler v Aaron Hill

Dean Young v Stuart Carrington

Ding Junhui v Mark Lloyd

Gary Wilson v Mark King

Ian Burns v Tom Ford

Joe O’Connor v Duane Jones

Mitchell Mann v Fergal O’Brien

Jack Lisowski v Mark Davis

Matthew Stevens v Michael Judge

Andrew Pagett v Ali Carter

Wu Yize v Andy Hicks

Kyren Wilson v Lukas Kleckers

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Oliver Lines v David Gilbert

Alexander Ursenbacher v Pang Junxu

Alfie Burden v Rory McLeod

Luca Brecel v Kurt Maflin

Hammad Miah v David Lilley

Robbie Williams v Zhang Jiankang

Hossein Vafaei v Jak Jones

Lee Prickman v Yuan SiJun

Craig Steadman v Gao Yang

Jimmy White v Anthony Hamilton

Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene

Noppon Saengkham v Matthew Selt

Soheil Vahedi v Sean Maddocks

Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui

Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke

Mark Williams v Ross Muir

Allan Taylor v Lyu Haotian

Farakh Ajaib v Ashley Carty

Elliot Slessor v Michael Georgiou

Mark Allen v Mark Joyce

Fraser Patrick v Steven Hallworth

Lei Peifan v Robert Milkins

Jamie Wilson v Reanne Evans

James Cahill v Ben Hancorn

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Francis Becerra

Joe Perry v Sam Craigie

Kuldesh Johal v Michael White

Nigel Bond v Chen Zifan

Fan Zhengyi v Ashley Hugill

Barry Pinches v Peter Lines

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ben Woollaston

Where does the Gibraltar Open take place?

You won’t be surprised to hear that the Gibraltar Open takes place in Gibraltar. More specifically, it’s held at the Europa Point Sports Complex. The tournament runs from March 24th to March 26th.