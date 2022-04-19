Best World Snooker Championship Betting Offers and Free Snooker Bets

The World Snooker Championship has now started, and the best players from around the globe will all be aiming to raise the famous trophy and take home the considerable winner’s cheque. You’ll be able to claim plenty of World Snooker Championship free bet bonuses, and we’ve listed the best of them below.

How to Claim Your World Snooker Championship Free Bets

Claiming your World Snooker Championship free bets couldn’t be much simpler – just follow the steps we’ve listed below.

Pick one of the sportsbooks from the list above Head to the site via our link and sign up, before depositing money Make a qualifying bet and, once the bet is settled, you’ll receive your free bets

Our Top Five World Snooker Championship Betting Offers

BetUK World Snooker Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

BetUK is a fantastic place to bet on the World Snooker Championship. It is offering a £30 free bet to all new players, which you can claim simply by betting £10. There’s no catch – it’s really that easy!

To claim the BetUK free bet, simply make a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. This means you’ll be able to bet on most players in their first round matches and claim the bonus at the same time.

Key terms

Click here to sign up with BetUK

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

888sport World Snooker Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Next up, we’ve got a free bet from one of the biggest names in the online gambling world: 888sport. You’ll be able to grab a huge £40 free bet at this site, plus you’ll also be able to claim a £10 casino bonus at the same time.

Claiming this bonus is incredibly easy. You just need to place a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once this bet settles, you’ll find £40 of free bets added to your account, plus you’ll also get your free credits for the casino.

Key terms

Click here to sign up with 888sport

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BoyleSports World Snooker Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

BoyleSports is another site offering a fantastic World Snooker Championship bonus to all new players. Their bonus is worth £20, and can be claimed simply by placing a qualifying £10 bet.

In order for a bet to qualify, it must be at least £10 and have odds of evens or greater. This means that your qualifying bet will have to be on an underdog. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive your free £20.

Key terms

Click here to sign up with BoyleSports

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of evens or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet World Snooker Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

Virgin Bet is another major sportsbook offering a fantastic World Snooker Championship free bet bonus. This free bet bonus is worth £20 and can be claimed by all new Virgin Bet customers.

Claiming the Virgin Bet free bet bonus is exceptionally simple. Just head to the site and sign up, before then placing a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher. When that bet settles, you’ll receive your free bets.

Key terms

Click here to sign up with Virgin Bet

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet World Snooker Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

The final World Snooker Championship free bet bonus to mention is the one from LiveScore Bet, which is worth £20. It’s available to all new players who head over to the sportsbook using our link.

Once you’ve visited LiveScore Bet, you’ll need to sign up and make a deposit. After that, just make a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then find yourself receiving £20 in free bets.

Key terms

Click here to sign up with LiveScore Bet

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

LiveScore Bet betting offers Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets Visit LiveScore Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.

More Top World Snooker Championship Free Bet Offers