Since the arrival of Mike McDaniel as the team’s head coach last off-season, the word surrounding the Miami Dolphins the most is “speed”. McDaniel is known for his creative offensive schemes that stem from the Shanahan coaching tree, and they were on full display during his first season at the helm.

Miami Dolphins Will Have Speed All Over The Field

The Dolphins got off to a hot start offensively last year, boasting a top-5 passing attack and a top-rated quarterback for much of the first half of the season. But injuries to QB Tua Tagovailoa ultimately doomed the Super Bowl chances for Miami, and the offense took a bit of a step back without its starter under center.

But there were still productive games to be had, as speedsters like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were able to pick up some of the slack with their natural abilities. The Dolphins were able to salvage some of their season by sneaking into the playoffs, but they were forced into action with their third-string quarterback for their first appearance in 6 years.

The team is hoping that Tagovailoa will be able to remain healthy throughout the upcoming season, because the deck is surely stacked around him. Hill and Waddle have been rated by the Madden 24 video game as the two fastest wide receivers in all the league, and now that the running back ratings have been released, there is even more speed to fear in Miami.

Achane Brings New Threat Out Of The Backfield

Don’t sleep on Devon Achane 😴 pic.twitter.com/yOsbwiXv5q — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 16, 2023

Raheem Mostert has long been considered one of the fastest players in the NFL, regardless of position, and he used that speed to gain nearly 900 yards on less than 200 carries last season. He’ll be back in the mix for the Dolphins in 2023, and they’ve added yet another speedster to pair with him in the backfield.

Devon Achane was drafted by Miami in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and judging by the reaction of the front office, he is a player that will fit right in to their scheme. Achane’s blazing speed allowed him to run a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, and he was the former Texas Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

In this year’s version of Madden, Mostert comes in with a speed rating of 95, which is matched by Achane. Johnathan Taylor is next on the list with a rating of 94.

