NFL

Justin Jefferson Is The Best Wide Receiver In The NFL, According To Madden 24

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 19330133 2
rsz usatsi 19330133 2

The Madden NFL video game franchise and EA Sports are preparing for the release of this year’s version of the popular game. It is scheduled for a worldwide debut a month from now on August 18th, but we are already getting a glimpse at what the development team has in store.

Madden NFL 24 Releases Wide Receiver Rankings

Every year, during the doldrums of the sports calendar in the month of July, the Madden team releases the ratings for the players to be featured in the game. It is a nice treat for NFL fans who are hungry in anticipation for the upcoming season, and are typically a good gauge for where players stand in the real life game as well.

There will be releases of the ratings throughout this week based on position. The list of edge rushers will drop on Tuesday, running backs on Wednesday, cornerbacks on Thursday, and things will culminate with the quarterback ratings that come out on Friday.

But on Monday, we got the full list of wide receiver rankings for this year’s version of the game.

After winning the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season, Justin Jefferson is listed as the best wide receiver in all of football. He has been dominant in his first three seasons with the Vikings, including his league-leading 128 catch, 1,809 yard performance in 2022. He tops the rankings by becoming a member of the 99 Club, a big jump from his rating of 93 last season.

Dolphins Have Speedsters At The Position

Just behind Jefferson on the list is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill was on pace to break the NFL single-season receiving yards mark before quarterback issues stunted the progress last season, and he vows for an even bigger year in 2023. He comes in with a rating of 98.

The top-5 is rounded out by Davante Adams who has a 97 rating, and a two-way tie between Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp at 96.

The speed rankings for the wide receivers were also released, and it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Dolphins have two of the top players on the list. Their offense is built around speed, and while Tyreek Hill is widely considered the fastest player in the league, his teammate Jaylen Waddle has serious blazing speed as well. They are the two fastest wideouts in Madden 24, with Hill having a speed rating of 99 and Waddle with a 98.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 19330133 2
NFL

LATEST Justin Jefferson Is The Best Wide Receiver In The NFL, According To Madden 24

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  37min
rsz 14547055170
NFL
Quinnen Williams Now 2nd Highest Paid Defensive Lineman In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 13 2023

The New York Jets have been one of the main focal points during the current NFL off-season, given their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and others. But one massive, 300+ pound…

rsz 1463627938
NFL
San Francisco 49ers Players Still Pressed About Their Playoff Loss To Eagles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 13 2023

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the top Super Bowl contenders during the 2022-23 NFL season. They boasted one of the most talented rosters in the league, but there…

1441559200.0
NFL
Tennessee Titans Now Favorites To Land DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 12 2023
1458572809.0
NFL
Giants And Saquon Barkley At A Stalemate As Extension Deadline Looms
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 12 2023
rsz ap23001823386966 1200x800 1
NFL
Sauce Gardner Is In A War Of Words On Twitter Over Cornerback Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023
rsz 1200px las vegas planet hollywood
NFL
The City Of Las Vegas Will Host Marquee Sports Events This Winter
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023
Arrow to top