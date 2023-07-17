The Madden NFL video game franchise and EA Sports are preparing for the release of this year’s version of the popular game. It is scheduled for a worldwide debut a month from now on August 18th, but we are already getting a glimpse at what the development team has in store.

Madden NFL 24 Releases Wide Receiver Rankings

Every year, during the doldrums of the sports calendar in the month of July, the Madden team releases the ratings for the players to be featured in the game. It is a nice treat for NFL fans who are hungry in anticipation for the upcoming season, and are typically a good gauge for where players stand in the real life game as well.

There will be releases of the ratings throughout this week based on position. The list of edge rushers will drop on Tuesday, running backs on Wednesday, cornerbacks on Thursday, and things will culminate with the quarterback ratings that come out on Friday.

But on Monday, we got the full list of wide receiver rankings for this year’s version of the game.

After winning the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season, Justin Jefferson is listed as the best wide receiver in all of football. He has been dominant in his first three seasons with the Vikings, including his league-leading 128 catch, 1,809 yard performance in 2022. He tops the rankings by becoming a member of the 99 Club, a big jump from his rating of 93 last season.

Dolphins Have Speedsters At The Position

Fastest WRs In @EAMaddenNFL 24 Tyreek Hill – 99

Jameson Williams – 98

Jaylen Waddle – 98

Marquise Brown – 97

Quez Watkins – 97

Anthony Schwartz – 96

Christian Watson – 96

Mecole Hardman – 96

Tyquan Thornton – 96

DK Metcalf – 95

Andre Baccellia – 95

Calvin Austin – 95

Danny Gray… pic.twitter.com/Iq0RWxvJMQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 17, 2023

Just behind Jefferson on the list is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill was on pace to break the NFL single-season receiving yards mark before quarterback issues stunted the progress last season, and he vows for an even bigger year in 2023. He comes in with a rating of 98.

The top-5 is rounded out by Davante Adams who has a 97 rating, and a two-way tie between Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp at 96.

The speed rankings for the wide receivers were also released, and it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Dolphins have two of the top players on the list. Their offense is built around speed, and while Tyreek Hill is widely considered the fastest player in the league, his teammate Jaylen Waddle has serious blazing speed as well. They are the two fastest wideouts in Madden 24, with Hill having a speed rating of 99 and Waddle with a 98.

