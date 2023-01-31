NFL

Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley named Pro Bowl replacements for Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley will replace Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Lawrence replaces Super Bowl-bound Mahomes in Pro Bowl

Due to his participation in the Super Bowl on February 12, Mahomes is unable to compete in the Pro Bowl and will be replaced by Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville made it to the divisional round of the playoffs before losing 27-20 at the hands of Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

Lawrence guided the Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers after falling 27-0 behind at half time in one of the league’s biggest comebacks in history.

The 23-year-old is very highly regarded as one of the best in his position across the league, throwing 25 touchdowns in 17 regular season games.

The Clemson alum led the Jaguars back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will now earn a debut Pro Bowl selection – the third QB to do so in franchise history.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley selected as replacement for injured Josh Allen

In addition to Lawrence replacing Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley will step in place of the injured Josh Allen for this year’s Pro Bowl.

Huntley finished with the second-highest passer rating in the AFC this season (92.0) ahead of Joe Burrow (89.3), Justin Herbert (84.7), Allen (80.1) and Lawrence (72.1).

The 24-year-old played six games this season, replacing the injured Lamar Jackson for Baltimore and threw two TD passes and three interceptions.

Fans across the league are viewing this as a controversial decision, but the list of AFC quarterbacks shortens after Tua Tagovailoa, Herbert and Jackson are all ruled out with injury.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

