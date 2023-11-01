NFL

The Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler after a season and a half with Las Vegas

Zach Wolpin
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that has been struggling to have stability over the past few seasons. Since 2017, the team has had four different head coaches. Josh McDaniels took over for the Raiders in 2022, going 6-11 in his first season as head coach. 

To start 2023, McDaniels and the Raiders have a 3-5 record. They’ve lost two straight and were just embarrassed on MNF in Week 8 with a poor offensive performance against the Lions. Late on Tuesday night, Raiders’ owner Mark Davis announced the team has fired Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler. Las Vegas continuously struggles to find the right head coach.

Josh McDaniels has failed yet again at being a head coach in the NFL


The track record for Josh McDaniels as a head coach in the NFL is not great. From 2009-2010, he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos. His time with Denver did not last two full seasons. McDaniels was fired after going 11-17 over his first 28 games coached for Denver. After that, McDaniels made his way back to the Patriots.

When John Gruden was fired by the Raiders mid-season in 2021, the team had a coaching search after the season for their new head coach. Josh McDaniels was interviewed and got the head coaching job with the Raiders. Over a season and a half, he was 9-16 and that was far from where owner Mark Davis expected the team to be. That’s why Davis felt firing McDaniels was necessary, but would not give a further explanation at the time.


Josh McDaniels is now the first non-interim head coach in the Super Bowl era to be fired by two different teams before the end of his second season. Not the type of NFL history McDaniels wants to be a part of. Moving forward, Mark Davis has named Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach and Champ Kelly as the interim GM for the rest of the season. Las Vegas will be at home this weekend to face the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. EST.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
