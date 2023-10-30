To finish Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders will be on the road to play the Lions. Las Vegas is 2-2 in their last four games and are 3-4 on the season. After missing Week 7 vs. the Bears, starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo is back tonight vs. Detroit.

For the Lions, starting RB David Montgomery is out again tonight and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will see a bulk of the carries. The Lions lost their last game 38-6 on the road to the Ravens. Jared Goff and his teammates will be looking to put on a bounce-back performance tonight vs. the Raiders in Week 8.

Can the Lions get back on track tonight with a win at home vs. the Raiders?

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Raiders vs. Lions game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Lions game Week 8

1. Jared Goff Over 32.5 pass attempts @ (-120) via BetOnline

Veteran QB Jared Goff is currently in his third season with the Detroit Lions. The team and Goff continue to get better each season and the progress shows it. Detroit ended last season on a high note despite not making the playoffs. They’ve carried that into 2023 and have a 5-2 record through their first seven games.

This season, Goff is averaging (271.7) passing yards per game and (36.5) pass attempts per game. Tonight, his O/U for pass attempts is set at (32.5), a number he’s gone over in five of his seven games. Goff and the Lions will be looking to play their best football vs. the Raiders and get back in the win column after an ugly Week 7 loss.

2. Josh Jacobs Over 57.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

In 2022, Josh Jacobs had his most dominant season in the NFL. Jacobs led the league in rushing yards (1,653) and rushing yards per game (97.2). That earned the 25-year-old first-team All-Pro honors. Even with that production, the Raiders hesitated to give Jacobs a long-term deal. Instead, he signed a one-year, $10.1 million franchise tag for the 2023 season.

The Pro Bowl RB has not had the same success that he experienced in 2022. Jacobs’ yards per game average is down to (49.6) in 2023. That is nearly a 50-yard difference in his production. Tonight, Jacobs’ O/U for rushing yards is set at (57.5). He’s gone over that number four times this season in seven games. Jacobs has done it in four of his last five games played.

3. Josh Reynolds Over (36.5) receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

For the Lions, Amon-Ra St.Brown and rookie TE Sam LaPorta get a majority of the targets on offense. After them, WR Josh Reynolds is Jared Goff’s next go-to target. Reynolds has 21 catches for 368 yards and three receiving touchdowns this season. He’s played in all seven games this season and has made five starts.

Tonight, Reynolds’ O/U for receiving yards is set at (36.5). The 28-year-old has gone over that number in all of his games in 2023. His lowest total of the season was 43 yards last Sunday vs. the Ravens. Expect to see Goff and the Lions’ offense get back on track tonight vs. the Raiders on MNF in Week 8.