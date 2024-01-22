NFL

Philadelphia has fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season with the Eagles

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sean Desai Eagles pic
Sean Desai Eagles pic

During the 2023 regular season, a lot went wrong for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team was just not the same juggernaut in the second half of the year. Philadelphia ended up losing six of their last seven games this season and were bounced in the wildcard round by Tampa Bay. Just a disastrous end to the season for the Eagles. Now, head coach Nick Siriani is on the hot seat and could still be fired. 

Internal changes needed to be made if the Eagles want a chance at redemption next season. That is why Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Philly has fired DC Sean Desai. It was his first season with the Eagles and it ended quite poorly. Philadelphia needs a new DC for the 2024 season. Defense was a problem in 2023 and it needs to be fixed for next season if they want to be a championship contender again.

Sean Desai has been fired by the Eagles after one season as DC


After their run to the Super Bowl in the 2023 postseason, the Eagles were stripped of the offensive and defensive coordinator this past season. Jonathan Gannon was their DC, but he took the head coaching job in Arizona. That left a vacancy the Eagles needed to fill. In this past offseason, the team hired Sean Desai to be their DC in 2023. Desai spent 2013-2021 with the Bears and worked his way up through the ranks.

He started as a quality control coach and finished his time with Chicago as their defensive coordinator. Following the 2021 season. Desai was with the Seahawks in 2022 as an associate head coach and defensive assistant. Philadelphia felt Desai was the right person to be their next DC and they hired him for the 2023 season. After a blowout loss to the Cowboys in December, Desai was demoted from DC and Matt Patricia took over the play-calling duties. However, Patricia was not much better than Desia was at DC.


Over their last four games of the season, the Eagles were allowing an average of 30+ points per game. That’s not a recipe for winning games when their offense is also struggling. Philadelphia’s defense was not the same dominant unit that they were in the 2022 regular season. The Eagles had a league-leading 70 sacks last season. Their defense had only 43 in 2023. Additionally, the Eagles were in the bottom 10 in yards allowed, points allowed, interceptions, and sack percentage. Philly needs to find the right DC this offseason who can turn that unit back into one of the best in the league.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel (shoulder) could miss the NFC Championship game this Sunday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
aab67c0c5a1a010dacae60e02e0a43f6
NFL
NFL: Chiefs Players Wave Goodbye To Buffalo Fans After Downing Bills Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

Divisional Weekend is always jammed pack with some of the best games that the NFL has to offer. The 2023-24 version was no different, and we saw some of the…

rsz dvmqckbw0g9ip0ykytzu
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up quite a fight against the Detroit Lions in the meeting between the two teams in the NFL Divisional Round. Baker Mayfield and company were…

USATSI 21935054 168397130 lowres
NFL
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 21 2024
USATSI 22294779 168397130 lowres
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 21 2024
USATSI 22298461
NFL
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 21 2024
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Temperature: Patrick Mahomes Undefeated In Sub-20 Degree Weather
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 21 2024
Arrow to top