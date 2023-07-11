NFL

The City Of Las Vegas Will Host Marquee Sports Events This Winter

Anthony R. Cardenas
Las Vegas has long been the gaming and entertainment capital of the United States, but only recently have they gotten their foot in the door when it comes to professional sports. But now that they have, the city in the middle of the desert is attracting some of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

Las Vegas Will Host Super Bowl, Other Events This Winter

It all really started with the then-Oakland Raiders relocating to the city. Mark Davis and company built Allegiant Stadium just off of the strip in Paradise, Nevada, which has become a hub for sports and entertainment alike. Acts like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Guns N’ Roses, and The Weeknd have already performed there, and the building has hosted the Pro Bowl and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final.

But Allegiant will truly take center stage this coming February when it hosts Super Bowl LVIII. It will be the first time that a Super Bowl will be played in the state of Nevada, and the first time that the Raiders are the hosts. There was never a Super Bowl played in Oakland, and the game was played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum twice, but nearly ten years before the Raiders were officially a tenant.

Oakland A’s Are Looking To Join The Mix

That isn’t the only marquee sports even that is set to hit the city of Las Vegas this winter. For the first time since 1982, they’ll play host to a Formula 1 event when the Las Vegas Grand Prix rolls into town. Part of the circuit includes Las Vegas Boulevard and the famed Strip, and is scheduled to take place in mid-November.

Less than a month later, the NBA will make its way into town. The league convenes every summer in Sin City for the Summer League festivities, but they’ll be returning this year when the weather is cooler. The NBA is implementing the In-Season Tournament this year, and the semi-finals and final matchup are scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on December 7th and 9th.

There are even further happenings with Las Vegas and its venture into professional sports. The Oakland A’s are in serious talks of relocation, and Vegas has been attempting to get a stadium deal done in order to lure the team to Southern Nevada.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
