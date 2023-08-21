NFL

For two seasons, CB Rodarius Williams played with the New York Giants. He was selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. Williams only played in eight career games with the Giants due to injury. With the team drafting Deonte Banks and Trey Hawkins III, Williams’ chance of seeing playing time diminished. 

That’s why the Giants released him this weekend. Williams was 100 percent healthy when he was released and the Buccaneers acted quickly. With Russell Gage going on the IR, the Bucs would not have to cut anyone to sign Williams to their roster.

Rodarius Williams offers depth at CB for the Buccaneers in 2023


On their unofficial depth chart, the Bucs have Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis III as their starting CBs. Over the weekend, Rodarius Williams did not play in the Giants’ second preseason game. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily Post reported that Brian Daboll said this was because Willaims was released by the team.

Over two seasons in New York, Rodarius Williams played in eight career games and made one start. As a rookie in 2021, he saw playing time early in the season. Sadly, a torn ACL would limit his season to just five games in 2021. Additionally, he began last season on the IR and wasn’t activated until November. He played in three games for the Giants last season and made one start.


Playing in New York can be too much to handle for certain players. The spotlight is always brighter in New York sports. Injuries have plagued his career so far and Williams didn’t play well when he did see time. He was the last draft class of former Giants GM Dave Gettleman. He retired directly after the end of the 2021 season. Williams gets a chance to start fresh with the Bucs and will look to earn a roster spot before the start of the 2023 season.

