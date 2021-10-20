Teenage star Xavi Simons could exit Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to AS.

The Dutch footballer’s current contract at Parc des Princes is set to expire in 2022 and he is yet to ink on a new deal.

The 18-year-old is currently struggling for minutes in Paris, and he may leave Mauricio Pochettino’s side and look elsewhere for regular game time.

Simons started his youth career at CD Thader before joining the youth setup of Barcelona in 2010.

He quickly progressed to become one of the most highly-rated young players at the Catalans.

However, the Netherlands U19 international left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019 after failing to agree a new deal with the Spanish outfit. He was said to be given very lucrative terms by the Parisians.

The highly-rated midfielder earned his debut for PSG in February this year when he left the bench in the 1-0 Coupe de France win over Caen.

So far, he has clocked up eight appearances for the French giants, scoring three goals and creating an assist in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

Simons was included in the pre-season by Pochettino ahead of the 2021-22 season.

His performances were impressive in the friendly matches against Le Mans and Chambly, with the 18-year-old earning his name on the scoresheet in both games.

However, the Dutch footballer wasn’t included in the senior squad and was sent back to train with the under-19.