The Houston Texans got their first win of 2023 last week when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there were plenty of positive signs from the young team in their first victory. They’ll try to keep things rolling in Week 4, but they’ll have a much tougher time offensively as they go up against TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans Offensive Line Will Be Short Handed Against Steelers

Texans ruled out OTs Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

Watt has been on an absolute tear so far this season. He already has 6 total sacks through three games, putting him on pace to shatter the single-season record of 22.5 that he himself tied a couple of years ago. He has a pair of forced and recovered fumbles, and has more touchdowns (1) than any of the running backs on the Steelers roster.

He has become one of the five most dominant defensive players in the NFL, and many believe that he is the best overall. Watt will be battling against Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and he has a good chance to make a statement against the Texans this week.

Houston is not only a rebuilding team, but they’ll be without two key pieces for their game against the Steelers.

Tunsil Remains Out, Now His Replacement Will Miss Time

The #Texans ruled out LT Laremy Tunsil, backup LT Josh Jones, LB Denzel Perryman and DB Tavierre Thomas. Stroud is now down to his third LT. pic.twitter.com/LOK7Z3EUcp — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) September 29, 2023

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has been a cornerstone for the franchise ever since being traded to Houston, and has often been their best and most consistent player. But he has been dealing with a knee injury in the early stages of 2023, and has been inactive for the last two contests. On Friday, it was revealed that Tunsil would miss his third straight game.

It gets worse. Josh Jones had moved over from left guard in order to fill in for Tunsil in his absence, but he too has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Houston will have to dig deep and potentially shuffle around their offensive line in order to make things work in front of CJ Stroud, who now has even less protection between him and TJ Watt.

The Steelers are currently listed as 2.5 point favorites for the game.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like