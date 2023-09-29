NFL

Steelers News: TJ Watt Could Feast On Texans Depleted Offensive Line

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
uhu9dytojed7zgaalppz
uhu9dytojed7zgaalppz

The Houston Texans got their first win of 2023 last week when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there were plenty of positive signs from the young team in their first victory. They’ll try to keep things rolling in Week 4, but they’ll have a much tougher time offensively as they go up against TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans Offensive Line Will Be Short Handed Against Steelers

Watt has been on an absolute tear so far this season. He already has 6 total sacks through three games, putting him on pace to shatter the single-season record of 22.5 that he himself tied a couple of years ago. He has a pair of forced and recovered fumbles, and has more touchdowns (1) than any of the running backs on the Steelers roster.

He has become one of the five most dominant defensive players in the NFL, and many believe that he is the best overall. Watt will be battling against Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and he has a good chance to make a statement against the Texans this week.

Houston is not only a rebuilding team, but they’ll be without two key pieces for their game against the Steelers.

Tunsil Remains Out, Now His Replacement Will Miss Time

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has been a cornerstone for the franchise ever since being traded to Houston, and has often been their best and most consistent player. But he has been dealing with a knee injury in the early stages of 2023, and has been inactive for the last two contests. On Friday, it was revealed that Tunsil would miss his third straight game.

It gets worse. Josh Jones had moved over from left guard in order to fill in for Tunsil in his absence, but he too has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Houston will have to dig deep and potentially shuffle around their offensive line in order to make things work in front of CJ Stroud, who now has even less protection between him and TJ Watt.

The Steelers are currently listed as 2.5 point favorites for the game.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1663381056.0
NFL

LATEST Chargers Depth Chart: Kelley Should Start At RB Again With Ekeler Doubtful

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  36min
Treylon Burks Titans pic
NFL
Titans Injury Report: Treylon Burks (knee) has been ruled out for Week 4 vs. the Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

The Tennesse Titans traded WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles after the 2021 season. In return, they got a 2022 first-round pick and drafted Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. As…

Bryce Young Panthers pic 1
NFL
Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young was cleared and will play in Week 4 vs. the Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In a week two loss to the Saints, Panthers’ rookie QB Bryce Young injured his ankle. The 22-year-old was not able to play in Week 3. Veteran QB Andy Dalton…

brian hoyer
NFL
Raiders Injury Report: Hoyer Set To Start With Garoppolo Still In Protocol
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons pic
NFL
Falcons Injury Report: Will Cordarrelle Patterson be ready to play his first game of the 2023 season this Sunday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
aa462300 596b 11ee af36 06ab0cede8c8
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Anthony Richardson Good To Go For Sunday, Clears Concussion Protocol
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
rsz 169409663466971
NFL
Cleveland Browns: Who Starts At QB If Deshaun Watson Is Out On Sunday?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
Arrow to top